Did you know that there are many types of hunger? How do you know which one is yours? – 10/27/2021

There’s nothing wrong with craving a slice of chocolate cake after a stressful situation, looking to comfort food to make up for a difficult day. After all, food has many roles, in addition to nutritional, and it is impossible to distance it from emotions.

It is natural, therefore, to express feelings — negative and positive — through food. This type of emotional hunger, which seeks food to calm, comfort or feel some form of pleasure, differs from physical hunger, which signals the need to eat so that the body efficiently performs the numerous chemical reactions for its good operation.

“It is important to understand that not all emotional hunger is bad or sick, but the repetition and persistence of this type of eating pattern can provide a distorted way of confronting emotions”, warns Maria Francisca Mauro, master in psychiatry at PROPSAM/UFRJ (Postgraduate Program in Psychiatry and Mental Health, Institute of Psychiatry, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), with specialization in the area of ​​eating disorders and obesity.

It is not possible to find a solution to the problems in the refrigerator or in that box of chocolates. Because of this, we must learn to create a connection with the body in order to be able to identify these emotional triggers. But it is important to say that hunger is not a villain and even emotional eating should not be seen as something wrong, generating fear and guilt, warns Luciana Gonçalves de Orange, PhD in nutrition and associate professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco).

According to her, physiological hunger is just one of many others that are part of eating behavior—you can divide hungers into several types.

Eye hunger is characterized by the sensation that only an image can bring Image: Keiny Andrade/UOL

listen to your body

It seems complicated to develop this listening, but it is possible. In fact, this perception is very individual, and the body always signals when it needs food, just as emotions signal its desires. It is natural for us to lose this connection in the face of imposed schedules for eating, diets and even lack of time to eat calmly. But to help identify the type of hunger, check out the stimulus for each:

Eye hunger: that meal that fills your eyes, that makes you salivate, a meal stored in memory. Just a photo or an image on the Internet causes sensations.

Hunger of smell: that good smell of food when you pass in front of the restaurant or that comes from a neighbor’s house and makes you want to try the menu.

Mouth hunger: sour, sweet, salty, spicy or bitter are personal cravings, as is the taste and texture that can spark that craving because you’ve already tasted that delicacy and approved it—and want to eat again! There is a need to chew and arouse these sensations.

Ear hunger: a crunchy food makes that noise during chewing that triggers a pleasure-related area of ​​the brain. That’s why you start eating popcorn and you can’t stop. If the food is shriveled, it probably won’t trigger hunger the same way.

Stomach hunger: it is physiological hunger that causes a feeling of emptiness, makes your belly rumble, you start to remember more food, it can cause irritability and lack of concentration. In general, you don’t feel like eating something specific, but you want to eat something to satisfy your hunger because your stomach is charging.

Cell or body hunger: our cells signal when they lack a nutrient, but you need to be well connected with the body to understand the signals. Often, it makes you want something specific and, if the person doesn’t take it, they can feel irritated or tired.

Hunger of mind: in general, we are motivated by dichotomous thoughts (healthy or unhealthy) and through nutritional assessments we make our choices: it makes you fat, it’s bad, it’s tasty, it’s low in calories, etc. You start prioritizing “thinking” and not listening to the body, what it really needs/wants.

Heart hunger: linked to affective memory, that cake made by the grandmother, the mother’s food, something unforgettable from some trip. It is the food that brings symbology, a feeling of comfort.

It is important to be mindful of the meal and eat away from screens. Image: iStock

Turn off autopilot

To get along well with all kinds of hunger it is necessary to go off autopilot. Eating with a cell phone, without paying attention to the food, does not favor the connection with the body. “The desire to eat can be stimulated by several factors that involve our senses, such as smelling a preparation, looking at a food displayed in a window, hearing someone talking about food, wanting to cool off because it’s hot, for example,” reinforces nutritionist Naiara Belmont, who has a postgraduate degree in eating behavior from the IPGS (Institute for Research in Education and Management in Health).

And that’s where the cat’s jump is: by developing this connection, it’s easier to identify the types of hunger, avoiding imbalance, which can be harmful. “Dysfunctional emotional eating has urgency, it doesn’t seek satiety, and hunger doesn’t go away because what a person needs at that moment is not food, but the comfort it provides,” she warns.

Therefore, you can eat something more caloric on that sad day using the “I deserve it”. It’s just not worth using the reward strategy on a recurring basis. “By identifying the signs of the body, you can eat consciously, even learning to seek this comfort in other strategies, in addition to food”, guarantees Orange.

Another tip is to maintain good hydration. “The region of the brain (in the hypothalamus) that controls the thirst and hunger signals are very close, and the signals can be confused,” says Belmont. When in doubt, have a glass of water. The body is wise and knows how to identify what it really needs. Thirst usually leaves the mucosa dry, one of the main signs that the body is dehydrated. Avoid letting go of this step!

Tips for reactivating your connections