Dieese calculates that gasoline would cost R$4.79, on average, without PPI

The Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (diet) released, with exclusivity for THE PEOPLE, calculation made by the entity of the adoption impact in 2016 by Petrobras of the International Parity Policy (PPI) over the fuel price in Brazil.

According to Reginaldo Aguiar, technical supervisor of Dieese in Ceará, if the previous correction policy of product prices petroleum products in Brazil, the Gasoline, for example, would be on average R$ 2.13 cheaper. Already cooking gas would be R$29.33 cheaper, on average, without the PPI.

“To give you an idea, in April 2016, a liter of gasoline cost R$3.71 and R$3.02 for diesel. Cooking gas, on the other hand, cost R$53.63. This in average values. , these same products are worth, respectively R$ 6.92, R$ 4.90 and R$ 98.47. Without PPI, we would pay BRL 4.79 for gasoline; BRL 3.89 for diesel; and BRL 69.14 for cooking gasa”, detailed Reginaldo.

With PPI, Petrobras takes into account how much it can profit from sale of products petroleum products in the international market and, thus, the dollar and the oil price end up directly influencing the prices of these same items here in Brazil.

From 2016 until now, for example, the dollar accumulated an increase of 74%, it’s the reference price for a barrel of oil (Brent), which is traded in dollars, rose 62%. In addition, costs with sea freight, port fees and road transport are also considered in the PPI.

