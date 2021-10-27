Dies at 61 years old musician and conductor Letieres Leite

Conductor and composer Letieres Leite died this Wednesday (27), aged 61. There is still no information on what caused the conductor’s death, nor on the burial.

Born in Salvador, Letieres was an arranger, composer and instrumentalist. He ran the Orkestra Rumpilezz. The artist had a trajectory that goes from instrumental music to MPB.

Letieres would participate in the 20th BDMG Instrumental Award at the CCBB in Belo Horizonte, which would start today. His concert was scheduled for November 10th, alongside bassist Pedro Gomes.

In addition to the praised work with the Bahia orchestra, he was developing other experiences, such as that of the Quinteto Letieres Leite, which explores a musicality closer to jazz and with which he released in 2019 the album O Enigma de Lexeu, on the Rio de Janeiro label Rocinante. On the same label, he released the album Canção da Cabra, in partnership with Sylvio Fraga Quinteto, from Rio de Janeiro.

This year, Letieres contributed arrangements for the album Noturno, by Maria Bethania. “Looking forward to listening to this new album NIGHT, where I had the pleasure and honor of having made Arranjos. Viva ?????????”, he wrote in June.

For CORREIO, in 2020, the conductor selected six discs that helped shape its musical character. The selection ranged from Caetano Veloso to Miles Davis.

A life focused on music

From an early age, Letieres followed the art world, starting with the visual arts at 13 years old. He even had an exhibition of his works with painting and engraving at the Central Library of Salvador.

In 1977, he passed the entrance exam for Plastic Arts at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and studied for three years. Meanwhile, I learned the music in a self-paced way. Interest increased and he began to take courses on the subject in an elective way, until he became a professional.

He started playing with local artists such as Gerônimo and Saul Barbosa, among others. In the 1980s, he lived in the south of the country and founded musical groups, in addition to writing arrangements for the Porto Alegre Symphonic Orchestra.

He also lived abroad, living in Austria, where he was part of the Franz Schubert Konservatorium in Vienna. He played at festivals in Europe in Brazil. He also played with artists such as Gilberto Gil, Elba Ramalho, Timbalada, Lulu Santos and others.

In 1994, he returned to Brazil and continued to participate in recordings. On the academic side, he taught in the saxophone extension course at the Faculty of Music at Ufba and founded the Academy of Music of Bahia.

Orkestra Rumpilezz was created in 2006. In addition to being the conductor, Letieres was responsible for the costumes and setting, being the name at the front of the concept.