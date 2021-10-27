Dies by covid-19 Lailson de Holanda Cavalcanti; cartoonist had chosen not to take the vaccine

The cartoonist, cartoonist and artist Lailson de Holanda Cavalcanti died at dawn this Tuesday (26), at the age of 68, as a result of covid-19. After showing symptoms of the disease, the artist was admitted to a private hospital in Recife on October 17th. Three days later, when his respiratory condition worsened, Lailson was intubated in the Semi-Intensive Care Unit. Although he was part of the groups established by the Ministry of Health, the artist had chosen not to take the vaccine doses against the disease. The cremation will take place at the Memorial dos Guararapes, in Jaboatão, at 4 pm, with a maximum limit of 15 people. Information is from family members.

Lailson began experiencing flu-like symptoms on October 15th. Then he complained of being very tired. He even went to the emergency room and was diagnosed with the onset of pneumonia. The cartoonist continued to get treatment at home, but he had difficulty eating and was hospitalized the following Sunday. Despite not having been vaccinated, he maintained an active social life and attended, for example, the gym.

This Tuesday afternoon, daughter Isabela de Holanda posted on the artist’s Facebook: “Dear friends, unfortunately I bring sad news. My father left this morning. I will always keep his smile and good humor in my heart. He was a man of integrity , who sought justice, truth and kindness. I will remember every comment, every sarcasm and “infamous” joke. Every song and chord I learned. May God keep my father in a beautiful place, full of love and joy, like he. Thank you all for your prayers and messages of strength. May God bless each one!”

Born in Recife, Lailson grew up in the Espinheiro neighborhood and began publishing his first cartoons when he studied in the United States, subscribing to the school newspaper at The Pine Cone, in Arkandas. That’s when he also received his first award: the Award for Best Original Artwork, given by the Arkansas High School Press Association.

Back in Brazil, he worked as an English teacher for Brazilians and Portuguese for exchange students at Antioch College. Before dedicating himself completely to drawing, he founded the band Phetus, which included guitarist Paulo Rafael, who died in August this year, and flutist Zé da Flauta among its members.

At this stage, the cartoonist also marked the history of Pernambuco music. In 1973, he recorded with Lula Côrtes the instrumental album “SATWA”, a rarity among collectors and considered the starting point of Pernambuco’s psychedelia. However, he decided to follow the cartoon path – in life, he said that living off music was very difficult at that time.

Lailson de Holanda made his debut in the Pernambuco press in 1975, in Jornal da Cidade. The following year, he was one of the founders of the humor page (later alternative newspaper) “O PAPA-FIGO”, on Jornal da Semana, alongside names such as Paulo Santos, Ral and Bione, a group that started the humor movement in Pernambuco comics from the 1970s.

Since then, he has collaborated for vehicles in Brazil and around the world, such as Pasquim, MAD (Brazilian edition), Revista Visão, Veja 28 Graus, KYX 93, Rei da Notícia, Florida Review, The European, Der Stern, The Guardian, Revista Bundas, Revista Palavra and O Pasquim 21, in addition to being art editor for advertising agencies in Pernambuco. He became a founding member of the Association of Cartoonists of Brazil, being also the first president (2001/2004) of the Association of Cartoonists of Pernambuco – ACAPE.

In addition to his activity as a cartoonist, he continued as a musician and composer, having participated in bands such as Blusbróders, A Garagem and The Lailson Blues Band and Lailson & Friends. In 2011, he released the CD of the pop opera “NASSAU”, composed by him and Fábio Valois.

Losses of Pernambuco culture in the pandemic

Rescue of the work by Rozenblit

Since last year, Rozenblit – the record company that boosted Pernambuco’s psychedelia – has been publishing the records produced by her, among them, some with the participation of Lailson. A great partner of the cartoonist, Lula Côrtes will have a new album in streaming from this Friday (29). Flaviola, another member of the Pernambuco psychedelic movement, had his record released last week. Like Lailson, he also passed away by covid-19.