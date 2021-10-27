Discover 3 Home Remedies That Turbocharge Your Memory

The ability to retain memories is linked to the proper functioning of the brain. Factors such as poor diet, stress and excessive tasks hinder the concentration and fixation of information.

The modern lifestyle, in which daily life is filled with various activities, also does not contribute to the storage of new knowledge.

However, the use of some medicinal plants can help memory by increasing blood flow to the brain and preventing damage caused by free radicals.

See recipes for three home remedies with ingredients that contribute to the proper functioning of the brain:

Ginseng and rosemary tea

Ingredients

1 handful of rosemary,

1 handful of ginseng,

1 teaspoon of powdered nutmeg,

2 glasses of water.

Method of preparation: put all ingredients in a pan and simmer for a few minutes. Strain and drink this tea, while still warm, 2-3 times a day.

Home remedy with ginkgo biloba

A good home remedy for memory is to have rosemary tea with ginkgo biloba. It increases blood circulation and improves the exchange of information between neurons.

Ingredients

5 ginkgo biloba leaves,

5 rosemary leaves,

1 glass of water.

Method of preparation: boil water and add the leaves of medicinal plants. Cover and then allow to cool for about 5 minutes. Strain and drink. It is recommended to drink 2-3 cups of this tea a day, every day.

Home remedy with catuabThe

Another good home remedy for memory is catuaba tea, which improves efficiency between nerve synapses.

Ingredients

½ liter of water;

2 tablespoons of catuaba bark

Method of preparation: put the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for a few minutes. Then turn off the heat and let it cool. Drink 2 times a day. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal)