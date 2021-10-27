Discovery of 500 Ceremonial Structures in Mexico Changes Understanding of the Mayans

Last year, scientists announced the discovery of Aguada Fénix, the largest and oldest monument of the Mayan civilization, located in the Mexican city of Tabasco. Now, a study conducted by the University of Arizona reveals that the structure is not alone in the region, being accompanied by nearly 500 other smaller structures that may also date back to a Mesoamerican people, predating the Maya — the Olmecs. This could be the discovery of a missing link between both civilizations.

The research, led by University of Arizona anthropologist Takeshi Inomata, reviewed the same data that led to the discovery of Aguada Fénix in the past. Thanks to LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging), which maps the ground with lasers and reveals three-dimensional structures submerged in vegetation, Inomata and his team detected at least 478 ceremonial complexes. The structures were spread across the Mexican states of Tabasco and Veracruz.

Figures “a” and “c” reveal the structures of the Olmec city San Lorenza, while “b” and “d” are from the Mayan Aguada Fénix complex (Image: Reproduction/Takeshi Inomata et al.)

Most of the new structures discovered are much smaller compared to the Aguada Fénix, which measures about 1,400 meters in its longest extension. However, the small complexes indicate a previously ununderstood Mayan mystery. According to researchers, the ancient Olmec city of San Lorenzo, which dates from 1150 BC, may have been a reference for the Mayans to build their monuments.

The anthropologist explained that San Lorenzo was long thought to be a unique and distinct ancient urban center in the region, but the new study reveals that the Olmec city is much like Aguada Fénix—a rectangular square surrounded by small platforms. “This tells us that San Lorenzo is very important for the start of some of these ideas that were later used by the Mayans,” added Inomata.

Without LiDAR technology, Aguada Fénix is ​​hidden by local vegetation (Image: Reproduction/Takeshi Inomata)

This information may be the missing link between these two distinct civilizations, which, for most of their lifetimes, have lived at different times in Mesoamerican history. The Olmecs would have thrived in what is called the formative period (2000 BC to 250 AD), while the Mayans would have lived in the classical period (250 AD to 900 AD).

The rectangular pattern and its variants, called the Middle Formative Usumacinta (MFU) team, suggest that both the interactions and influences between the Olmecs and the Maya were much more complex and diversified than previously thought. In addition to the LiDAR data, researchers visited 62 sites in the region, dating from 1050 to 400 BC, which appear to have been spaces for rituals.

Map showing the 478 ceremonial sites discovered by LiDAR (Image: Reproduction/Takeshi Inomata et al.)

Some of these locations are designed to align with the sunrise, as well as other events in the Mesoamerican calendars, indicating that the rituals present cosmological concepts also linked to the seasons of the year. The longstanding debate over the influence of the Olmecs on the Maya now appears to be closer to a common denominator. “Therefore, our study focuses on a key area between the two,” said Inomata.

The study was published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

Source: ScienceAlert