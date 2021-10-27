Divers find evidence of legendary civilization

Fishermen who performed night dives in the Musi River near Palembang on the Indonesian island of Sumatra may have found traces of Srivijaya, the legendary Isle of Gold, a kingdom known in ancient times as a civilization whose wealth was incalculable and which disappeared in the 4th century .

The claim is by British maritime archaeologist Sean Kingsley. According to him, the finds made by fishermen, which include coins from different historical periods, gold pieces and Buddhist statues studded with precious stones, may be a sign that the Ilha do Ouro may have finally been discovered.

According to The Guardian, he described the treasure as definitive evidence that Srivijaya had become a “water world”, as the ancient texts record: “When civilization came to an end, its wooden houses, palaces and temples sank along with all his possessions”.

The research will be published in the latest issue of Wreckwatch magazine, which Kingsley edits. The Srivijayan study is part of a 180-page fall publication covering China and the Maritime Silk Road.

Kingsley noted that, in his heyday, Srivijaya controlled the arteries of the Maritime Silk Road, a colossal market in which local, Chinese and Arab goods were traded.

“While the Western Mediterranean world was entering the dark ages in the 8th century, one of the greatest kingdoms in the world appeared on the map of Southeast Asia,” writes the archaeologist in his article. For over 300 years, Srivijaya’s rulers dominated the trade routes between the Middle East and imperial China. Srivijaya became the international crossroads for the best products of the time. Its rulers have accumulated legendary wealth.”

Fishermen are selling the treasures

The reasons for the collapse of the kingdom are still unknown. Kingsley speculates that the cause may have been “Asia’s response to Pompeii, falling victim to Indonesia’s bubbling volcanoes.” Or, that the sedimented river may have swallowed the city.

Without official digs, the evidence that could answer these questions will be lost. The treasures now recovered by fishermen are simply being sold before archaeologists can study them properly, falling into the hands of antique dealers, while fishermen using dangerous diving gear and buckets receive a pittance of real value.

“They are lost to the world,” warned Kingsley. “Vast areas, including an impressive life-size Buddhist statue adorned with precious stones, were lost to the international antiques market. Newly discovered, the story of Srivijaya’s rise and fall is dying again without being told,” he said.