Do we hit the floor? JPMorgan already sees ‘close’ fund for Ibovespa

The debacle that led the Brazilian stock market to the position of the worst global stock exchange in the year may be close to a reversal, according to the JPMorgan.

“The market offers an interesting entry point, perhaps the best we’ll find in some time,” wrote Emy Shayo, the bank’s Latin America equity strategist, in a report published on Tuesday. “If this isn’t a background, it sure looks like one.”

After retreating 10% since the beginning of the year, the Ibovespa is trading at about 8 times the estimated profit for the next 12 months, close to a decade-long low.

The index has flirted with a bear market in recent days amid growing doubt about the country’s commitment to its fiscal rules, as investors hope the additional spending will pressure inflation and drive the central bank to raise interest rates further.

While further downward revisions to earnings forecasts and higher interest rates could weigh on Brazilian stocks, much of the negative news is already in price, Shayo wrote.

An important factor ahead may be the continued inflow of foreign resources. Foreign investors had entered B3 with BRL 11.7 billion in shares this month through October 22, after a net outflow of BRL 5.7 billion in the third quarter.

Last week alone, the worst for the Ibovespa since the start of the pandemic, foreign investors placed R$1.2 billion, excluding entries via share offerings.

Earlier this week, strategists from BTG Pactual led by Carlos Sequeira also reiterated their overweight recommendation for Brazil in the bank’s Latin America portfolio.

“We believe that relative valuations already reflect, to a greater extent, the more stressed scenario,” they said.