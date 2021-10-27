Dog rescued by sailors when found alone in the middle of the ocean | dogs

Play/TikTok The moment when Zuko is taken from the sea

One day, a young woman named Bryn Crowell and some friends were enjoying a day of boating in Fort Lauderdale, a city in southeast Florida, United States, when something in the water caught Bryn’s attention. When the boat’s pilot slowed down to make a U-turn, the young woman assumed that someone on the boat had dropped a hat overboard.

In an interview with The Dodo website, Bryn Crowell said that the first thought that came to her mind was “Wow, that hat looks like a dog”, until, a moment later, she realized that, in fact, it was a lost and alone dog. at sea.

No one knew how the animal had gotten this far, so far from shore, but what they knew right away was that they had to save that dog’s life. One of Crowell’s friends didn’t think twice and jumped to save the dog struggling to survive.

The dog was already very tired and quite scared, it was lucky to have survived. “You can tell he just swam for life,” she said. Fortunately, the dog, named Zuko, was wearing a collar with family identification and contact information.

“We called and we could hear that everyone was crying and upset on the phone,” he said. What happened was that the dog’s owners had also taken a boat ride that same day and somehow Zuko managed to fall into the sea without them noticing in time. Thanks to the go of Crowell’s friends, the puppy’s life was saved.

“When we returned Zuko, we could see that they [os tutores] they were hugging him and crying,” said the young woman. A few hours later, the family sent a message to thank them and explain how terrified they were when they realized Zuko had disappeared. They also uploaded a photo of the pet using a new accessory they purchased to ensure Zuko’s safety while he was in the water.

Play/TikTok Zuko wearing a life jacket

“Once we realized he was missing, we all searched the boat thinking he was hiding in one of the rooms with his bone (but obviously we couldn’t). So we kept going up and down where we had traveled trying to retrace our path, but no luck. After 7 bouts, you called us and it was a miracle. He’s never done anything like this before and I’m so glad you found him,” they said in the message.

Everything could have been a great tragedy for the puppy, but it ended up having a happy ending. Growell and the group of friends are very happy to have helped Zuko when he needed it most. “I’ve been on boats and in the ocean my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he added.

