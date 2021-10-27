‘Don’t leave me’ · TV News

Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) will enter a catatonic state in Genesis. The woman will lose Er (Tiago Marques) and Onã (Caio Vegatti) and will stop eating. She will gradually wither away and die in the arms of Judah (Thiago Rodrigues), who will despair. “Don’t leave me”, will ask the Hebrew in Record’s biblical novel.

The couple’s firstborn will die suffocated by God (Flávio Galvão), who will punish him for beating Tamar (Juliana Xavier). The youngest will then marry the sister-in-law at the request of the father, who will want to gain successors.

However, the boy will have a domestic accident. He will fall into a basket full of sharp objects, and a machete will enter his head.

He too will die, leaving the young widow and mother desolate. In scenes that will aired from November 1st , Muriel will be down and will refuse to ingest any nutrients. “Please eat. It’s already been many days! What do I need to do? I don’t know anymore”, asks José’s brother (Juliano Laham).

Judah holds dead woman

Unchangeable, she will be touched by Judah, who will notice her icy face. He will panic and start screaming for help, until a servant will go to the man to see what is happening in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

She will come across a regrettable scene: the heir of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will be holding Muriel already dead in his arms.

He will bring the body to him and ask the woman to remain his companion. “Stay with me! Stay with me, please,” will fire Judah.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.