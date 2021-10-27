Doria accuses Leite of complaining and crying about suspicion in PSDB previews – 10/27/2021 – Power

São Paulo Governor João Doria accused his opponent in the PSDB presidential nomination caucus of being “crying and complaining” about the alleged irregular affiliations of 92 São Paulo mayors and vice mayors.

Without mentioning the name of the rival, Governor Eduardo Leite (RS), Doria ruled out in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) the possibility of reviewing the affiliations.

“Not at all. Election is not won by shouting, it is won by voting. Let’s go to the vote,” said Doria this Wednesday (27), in the first direct statement about the controversy.

In a statement on Wednesday, the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, said that it will be up to the party’s preliminary committee to decide, case by case, whether the 92 members under suspicion can vote or not. This decision will still be submitted to the party’s national executive on Thursday (28). Previews are scheduled for November 21st.

With this, the accusation of irregularity suggested by Leite’s allies is excluded from Doria, in a possible Solomonic solution on the issue — in the case of the disqualification of 92 voters.

“Why be afraid of the vote? Instead of complaining, crying, accusing, we are working. I prefer it this way,” he said, saying that there cannot be a “stain in the democratic process”.

The pressure for review grew with the emergence of evidence, such as that collected by the sheet over the weekend, that mayors may have had their membership dates changed, presumably to be eligible to vote in the primaries — the limit was May 31st.

The 92 names are part of the college of 365 mayors and vices in the state, more than a third of the national total. Your votes have 25% of the weight in the final count of the caucuses.

The question was presented by four toucan directories aligned with Leite: Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Ceará. The São Paulo PSDB denies any irregularities.

“The accusations were presented by members of the Leite campaign, a group therefore directly interested in the claim. They do not have any factual or legal basis,” stated the São Paulo residents, in a statement.

The text, signed by Marco Vinholi, state president of the party and secretary for Regional Development of Doria, states that “there is no illegality in any mismatches between the dates of affiliation”.

According to him, “the records in the ‘filia’ [do Tribunal Superior Eleitoral] follow the deadline for submission of lists. The clarification presented more than 70 recent cases of party affiliations.”

“The festive events, in the same way, are carried out according to political convenience”, says the text, co-signed by two lawyers and the president of the São Paulo directory of the acronym, Fernando Alfredo.

The governor also denied a decision “on the mat”. The toucan stated that the defections he suffered in cities like São José dos Campos as “from the game”. “We also had achievements in Rio Grande do Sul and Minas, but we didn’t keep hitting the bass drum”.​

Doria said that she “never contested” the previews and complained about what she called fake news about the alleged decision of the PSDB president, Bruno Araújo, to suspend the affiliations.

Both are in Dubai, on a business mission by the São Paulo government to the United Arab Emirates. Doria said that she did not speak with the president toucan on the subject.

Araújo, who has been a lawyer working in Dubai for years, is part of the delegation organized by InvestSP, a trade promotion agency in São Paulo.

He did not participate in the mission event this Wednesday. The governor of São Paulo said that he respects him, but that the matter should be dealt with by Vinholi.

On Sunday (24), Araújo had called the accusations “sensitive” and defended their investigation.

Journalist Igor Gielow travels at the invitation of InvestSP