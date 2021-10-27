Douglas Souza thanks Fiat for positioning against homophobia

Douglas Souza thanked Fiat, sponsor of Minas Tênis Clube, for the position regarding the homophobic statements by Maurício Souza in the discussion about the sexual orientation of the current Superman, Joe Kent, who revealed to be bisexual.

“Thank you Fiat for the positioning. Thank you for understanding that homophobia is not freedom of expression or opinion. We look forward to more news,” he wrote on Twitter, who completed the reasoning on Instagram Stories:

“My thanks to Fiat not only for having positioned itself, but also for demanding the club’s attitude. This is very important for us. For more brands and companies like this. is to be homophobic. We expect attitudes and we are waiting. Homophobia is a crime, it is not an opinion.”

The sponsor took a stand after an official statement released by the club last night, where they defend the freedom of their athletes to express themselves on social networks, but does not accept manifestations that violate the law.

In addition to Fiat, another sponsor, Gerdau also repudiated prejudiced or homophobic manifestations and asked for a position from the MTC.