draw numbers Tuesday (10/26)

This Tuesday, October 26, Caixa will draw the result of the Lotofácil contest 2357 from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The jackpot is accumulated at R$4 million and the jackpot goes to the 15 tens hitter.

Results of the Lotofácil contest 2357

Those drawn from the result of Lotofácil in 2357 were: 01 – 02 – 04 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 20 – 23 – 24 – 25

Lotofácil Awards

All players need to dial 11 numbers from the result of Lotofácil contest 2357 to win a prize. If there is more than one main amount winner, the amount will be divided equally between the parties.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Caixa deducts the fixed prizes, and the rest goes to the other ranges and the final value is defined after apportionment among the lucky ones.

How to receive the lottery prize? Lotofácil winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting their original ticket, RG and CPF. In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98.

In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil Contest 2357, to withdraw the prize.

After this period, the amounts not redeemed are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund. Also find out what are the lucky numbers to play the lottery.

Watch the video of today’s giveaway: