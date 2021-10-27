Driver fills up R$ 30 and runs away without paying from a gas station in Fortaleza – Security

A driver filled up the vehicle and left a gas station without paying, last Saturday (23), on Avenida Alberto Craveiro, in the Boa Vista neighborhood, in Fortaleza. According to witness reports, the cost of the coup was R$30. This is the second case registered in recent days.

The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of the State (SSPDS) informed that the Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE) investigates, through the 16th Police District, the theft that occurred in the commercial establishment.

The establishment’s internal security cameras recorded the moment when an attendant meets the driver. When the worker leaves to pick up the credit card machine, the man flees the scene.

According to the SSPDS, a police report (BO) and the images will help with police work. The folder said that “more information will be provided later”.

According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), O average price per liter of gasoline, during the theft period, it was BRL 6.62, in Fortaleza. Thus, the man filled, on average, the equivalent of 4.5 liters without paying.

Wanted, the establishment declined to comment on the case.

similar case

Last Friday (15), a driver also fled after to fuel the vehicle at a gas station in the Osório de Paiva Avenue, in the Parangaba district, in Fortaleza.

A security camera at the establishment recorded images of the occurrence around 1:30 pm. The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) informed at the time, in a note sent to the Green Seas System, that the 5th Police District (5th DP) of the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) investigates the theft.