Duda Reis comments on psychiatric treatment: ‘I don’t give up’

Duda Reis is one of the most outstanding personalities in the media recently, and one thing that the artist always insisted on was keeping a constant link with her followers on social networks.

Because of this, Duda often opens question boxes in Instagram stories to interact with internet users, who send her questions and curiosities.

Recently, Reis opened a box, and one of the issues was related to mental health and psychiatric treatment, in which she made a point of saying that she doesn’t give up at all and emphasized its importance.

“I do (use medication) and I don’t give up! Psychiatric treatment, although still taboo, has only one purpose: to help you. It is not in all cases that only therapy meets the needs of their ‘problem’”, described Duda Reis.

Sometimes it takes chemical and medical interference to send to your neuroreceptors exactly what is missing and leaving you that way. Super normal and necessary!”

Duda Reis talking about psychiatric treatment (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @dudareisb)

NGO FOR WOMEN VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENICS

In another box of questions opened through stories on her official Instagram profile, Duda Reis revealed that she intends to open an NGO aimed at assisting victims of domestic violence, in the near future, without a defined date.

“That was a secret, hahaha. But it’s about to happen. We are setting up and organizing everything just right and I believe it will be a very special project”, she said.

“As I want it to be forever, we are structuring everything, I think that haste is the enemy of perfection and I want everything to be impeccable”, he revealed.

It will be an NGO in favor of women, where they will be able to receive help and legal assistance in situations of violence. I am excited!”

“We don’t have the right date yet, but we’re doing our best, it’s a Homeric team. Thank you for your affection”, concluded Duda Reis.

