Dune 2 | Continuation is confirmed and arrives in 2023; see soon

It’s official: Dune – Part 2 will happen. THE Legendary Studios confirmed the sequel on Twitter, showing the production logo – see below.

“This is just the beginning… Thanks to those who have seen Dune so far, and to those who will see the movie in the next few days. We are excited to continue this journey!”, wrote the studio.

According to Deadline, the sequel should hit theaters around the world in 20 of October 2023.

With a US$41 million debut weekend in the US – above experts’ initial projections -, the feature film Denis Villeneuve it has grossed more than $223 million at the box office around the world.

In the new adaptation of Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert – with the help of his mother – and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

Frank Herbert’s book is known as one of the most complex works in science fiction history, and has already yielded a big-screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the franchise books Dune are published by Aleph Publisher.

Dune is on display in Brazilian cinemas and, according to the viewing window, should be included in the catalog of the HBO Max.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).