Dynho vetoes Rico Melquiades in the farmer’s test

10/27/2021 00:43Updated on 10/27/2021 01:26 AM

Dynho Alves, pawn of “A Fazenda 13”, won the power of the red flame from Gui Araujo, the winner of the last fire test, and was given the duty to change which farmer will be banned in the farmer’s test, choosing Rico Melquiades.

The victory was celebrated by MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco, who are also in the field. Before, it was the MC who was vetoed after the decision of Sthefane Matos, the fourth person to compose the stool in the hot seat.

“Justice, Brazil!” shouted Erasmo, celebrating.

Bill Araujo opted for the power of the yellow flame, which was revealed tonight. With it, the influencer doubled the total votes received by a pawn and chose Solange Gomes.

“Due to my coherence and the lack of coherence of this person in the speeches here, I vote for Sol”, he justified. With that, Solange tied with Rico in the number of votes and the farmer of the week, Arcrebiano, opted for Rico.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 6

1st winner: Bil Araújo

A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire for the reality - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 6

2nd winner: Rico Melquiades

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame - Play/PlayPlus

3 / 6

3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame

Play/PlayPlus

Farm 2021: Bil Wins Trial by Fire - Play/PlayPlus

4 / 6

4th winner: Bil Araújo

The Farm 2021: Bil is the winner of the Trial of Fire

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 6

5th winner: Tiago Piquilo

The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 6

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?

35.85%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

20.18%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

43.97%

Reproduction/Instagram

Total of 1551 wishes

