Dynho vetoes Rico Melquiades in the farmer’s test

Dynho Alves, pawn of “A Fazenda 13”, won the power of the red flame from Gui Araujo, the winner of the last fire test, and was given the duty to change which farmer will be banned in the farmer’s test, choosing Rico Melquiades.
The victory was celebrated by MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco, who are also in the field. Before, it was the MC who was vetoed after the decision of Sthefane Matos, the fourth person to compose the stool in the hot seat.
“Justice, Brazil!” shouted Erasmo, celebrating.
yellow flame power
Bill Araujo opted for the power of the yellow flame, which was revealed tonight. With it, the influencer doubled the total votes received by a pawn and chose Solange Gomes.
“Due to my coherence and the lack of coherence of this person in the speeches here, I vote for Sol”, he justified. With that, Solange tied with Rico in the number of votes and the farmer of the week, Arcrebiano, opted for Rico.
