Embraer announces test routes of “flying taxis” in RJ at R$ 99.90

Eve Air Mobility, Embraer’s electric aircraft subsidiary, announced the price and test dates for the routes of future eVTOLs — so-called “flying taxis” — of the company in Brazil.

The simulation will take place from November 9th to December 6th, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), connecting the Mario Henrique Simonsen Business Center, in Barra da Tijuca with Galeão Airport. The transfer of the aircraft will be done by helicopters, but with the ticket price below the category: R$ 99.90.

publicity

Tickets can now be purchased through the on-demand flight platform app, Flapper. The company estimates six flights a day, all monitored by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) and by the Department of Space Air Control (DECEA).

In addition to the flight, the two transfer points will have specific information about the aircraft that will conduct the route in the future, as well as projections from Eve’s eVTOL.

Simulation is Embraer’s integration test for urban mobility

Embrear’s route testing is part of a concept of operation (CONOPS) for eVTOLs, which began in August this year in Rio de Janeiro, and aims to assess how well “flying taxis” will integrate with urban mobility in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. . The operation, entitled Eve Rio Experience, will have around 50 specialists from 12 different institutions evaluating the implementation of the modality.

“Rio de Janeiro is one of the cities with the worst traffic in the world, and the simulation will help us to assess the real needs of users, partners, and the community that will benefit from our mobility solutions”, says the CEO of Eve Air, André Stein.

Image: Disclosure/Embraer

Read more:

Have watched our new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!