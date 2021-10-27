Embraer starts ‘flying car’ tests using helicopters in RJ – 10/26/2021 – Market

On November 8, Eve, Embraer’s urban mobility arm, will start tests for the operation of the eVTOL (Electrical Landing and Take-off Aircraft), the company’s “flying car” with delivery scheduled for 2026.

The simulation will use helicopters on the route between Barra da Tijuca and Rio Galeão airport. The experience will take place until December 6th, with six daily flights.

Ticket sales began this Tuesday (26) on the Flapper website, an independent platform for on-demand flights, with prices starting at R$99.90. To participate, you must choose the route —Rio Galeão to Barra da Tijuca or vice versa—, buy the ticket and board on the day and place chosen. The experience also features an eVTOL simulation through augmented reality.

The objective will be to evaluate the UAM (Urban Air Mobility) ecosystem and the main concepts related to the experience of what is planned to be done in the future with eVTOL.​

“The simulation in Rio de Janeiro, one of the cities with the most congestion in Brazil and in the world, will help us to raise the real needs of users, partners and the community who will benefit from our mobility solutions”, said André Stein, President- Eve’s executive, in a note.

The simulation will be monitored by ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) and Decea (Department of Airspace Control).