Employees of the Bom Pastor Hospital applaud and pay tribute to the nurse who died on this Tuesday in Varginha

Died this Tuesday (26), in Varginha, the nurse Emerson Seixas. He worked at Hospital Bom Pastor and at Hospital Regional do Sul de Minas. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The wake began at 1:30 pm at the Municipal Cemetery where he will be buried at 5:00 pm. When the funeral home was transferring the body to the cemetery, a friendly chain was formed at the Bom Pastor Hospital, where unit employees applauded the nurse, paying a simple tribute to the professional who contributed a lot to health in the city.

Co-workers of the nurse Emerson Seixas pay tribute to the professional who died this Tuesday, in Varginha. pic.twitter.com/jseUzpzCSw — Varginha Online (@Varginha_online) October 26, 2021

“Today our hearts are filled with sadness, the Hospital Regional do Sul de Minas is mourning the sad news of the death of our friend and co-worker Emerson Seixas! We are grateful for all the months that you dedicated with so much love and affection in the act of caring! We offer our most sincere condolences to family members, friends and the HRSM family who dedicate so much love and affection to him!”, wrote the Regional Hospital through social networks.