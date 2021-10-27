End of “great moderation”? Post-pandemic stagflation will not be punctual, says Nouriel Roubini

SAO PAULO – Low growth and high inflation – in other words, stagflation – is the global economic panorama for the coming years in the view of Nouriel Roubini, Turkish-American economist and professor at the Stern School of Business, at New York University. Known as “Dr. Doom” (or “Doctor Catastrophe”, in Portuguese), Roubini explained, during the Anbima Summit 2021 on Tuesday night (26), why this context is not punctual as the “optimists” believe, in his words.

“The era of ‘great moderation’, when inflation was low for the past 30 years, is over. The medium-term perspective is of possible stagflation. It is a controversial view, it is not a consensus”, said Roubini. For him, this would not be a fleeting horizon because the scenario of high prices and low economic growth potential is not transitory.

The professor explained how the increase in public debts worldwide is a structural problem. There is political pressure to spend more on health and welfare, while raising taxes and revenues is politically difficult and economically detrimental to growth. “Central banks in advanced economies are in the debt trap. If inflation rises, and they try to raise interest rates to fight it, it could crush the bond, credit and equity markets and lead to a recession,” he noted.

The main point of attention is the loosening of monetary and fiscal policies bringing significant supply-side threats in the markets for goods, commodities, energy, food, transport and logistics. According to Roubini, there are movements in the world for deglobalization, protectionism and fragmentation of global supply networks – that is, restrictions on trade in goods, services, labor, capital, technology, data and information. This reduces growth potential and increases production costs.

Also contributing to this is the “reshoring” of manufacturing – the return of industries to their country of origin – from low-cost in China and Asia, to high-cost in the United States and Europe. “We are not allocating capital where there is more efficiency. This happens not only for political reasons, but also to protect local companies and workers”, he pondered.

In addition, population aging leads to demand growth and a relative reduction in supply, which can also cause wage inflation. This was offset by population growth of immigrants. But, with the expansion of migratory restrictions, this movement is no longer possible and there is an impact on prices and remunerations.

Another issue is climate change. Desertification and the lack of water sources in the world lead to a rise in food prices and the cost of agriculture. And, although we are in a “de-cabonization” trend, renewable energies do not keep pace with the demand for energy, which grows with the global recovery.

Other than that, Roubini reinforces that there is a tendency for us to experience recurrent pandemics due to deforestation, which makes zoonoses – diseases or infections that can be transmitted between animals and humans – more frequent. He completes the reasoning by talking about “cyber wars” and the effects of robotics, automation and artificial intelligence on jobs and income inequality.

The crisis is not the same for all countries

Roubini pointed out how the recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic affects developed and developing economies differently. “Poor countries have weaker health systems, less access to vaccines and less room for flexible monetary and fiscal policies,” he recalled. These elements restrict the possibilities of recovery for these nations.

Therefore, the recovery of advanced economies has also been stronger than that of emerging markets. “In many of them, the currency devalued and inflation rose. And they had to react immediately, raising interest rates, even if they further jeopardize the recovery of economic growth.”

How to protect investments?

The economist concluded by advising investors to adapt their portfolios to this reality of stagflation. “If part of the portfolio is fixed income, any increase in inflation reduces the price of bonds and you will have losses”, he warns.

To protect against this risk, Roubini indicates migrating to short-term or inflation-linked bonds, in addition to investing in gold, precious metals, commodities and real assets, such as infrastructure and real estate. “There are those who are very excited about cryptocurrencies and claim that this must be their reserve, but it is not a store of stable value,” he said.

