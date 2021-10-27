Erasmus cites Umbanda to speak of his sense of justice

In a chat with MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Erasmo talked about his religion. In the chat, the pair criticized some of the Arcrebian farmer’s behavior and speculated about the garden, which will be formed tonight.

“If Bil doesn’t nominate me, I get this voted here,” said MC Gui, making a sign with his hands. “From the little group he manipulates,” he added.

Tati questioned whether the people mentioned by MC Gui are manipulated or let themselves be manipulated. The funkeiro said that both situations happen and added that pedestrians do not have their own personality. The singer wondered if the participants might be lining up with the ex-BBB, believing he is strong outside the house.

Erasmus, then, spoke about situations that he lived with Bil and related them to his religion, Umbanda.

Nobody is obligated to pick a fight from anybody here. […] At the stop I follow, I worship, at Umbanda, I’m Xangô’s son. Xango is the king of justice. I am a very fair guy. You see that, in the game, I keep an eye on the charts, so I don’t make mistakes. If I see something wrong, I want to fix it. I am very fair. I have this very strong hold inside me. When I saw a thing like that, he did with Vitão [Pecoraro], I got bitten by that. I exposed it because I felt it was a lack of words. Erasmus Viana

Quoting Victor Pecoraro, the fitness influencer referred to the fact that Arcrebiano did not immunize the actor when he could, which took Victor to the countryside and culminated in his elimination. Erasmo said that Arcrebiano was unhappy with him, after noticing that the influencer was not directing as much criticism to MC Gui, who said he would like to go to the countryside with Rico, but ended up saving the pawn to avoid falling into the spotlight.

“Your case was not unfair. You sinned in your own words. You didn’t put someone else’s life on the line. You fell into their trap. But even so, I exposed what I thought was wrong”, evaluated the pawn.

Erasmus also said that he will not pick any fights, but that he has now fallen out with Rico after exchanging barbs with the comedian in a dynamic. Shortly thereafter, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband and the funkeiro criticized Bil’s lack of proactivity as a farmer.

“Bil doesn’t do anything all day, brother. Every day,” said the MC. “He’s doing nothing, nothing.”

“He even stopped training. […] The guy was fucking active*. He trained,” replied Erasmus.

“This is too bad,” concluded Bill.