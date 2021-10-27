Estado de Goiás launches Digital RG application; see how to use

Last week (20), the state of Goiás became the fifth unit of the federation to officially adopt its Digital RG, in compliance with Decree No. 9,278/2018. The solution uses facial biometrics as proof of life and a dynamic QR Code to verify the authenticity of the document, protecting it from possible fraud attempts.

Available to Goians through a partnership between the Goiás Identification Institute and the digital security company VALID, the RG Digital Go app is now available to all citizens who have identities issued from 2019 onwards. The app can be downloaded at stores for apps in your Android version on this link, and for iOS on this page.

How to get the Digital Go RG?

Source: State of Goiás/DisclosureSource: State of Goiás

The functioning of the digital document of the state of Goiás is simple: after downloading and installing the app, citizens must read the QR-Code on the back of their current physical identity document (since it was issued from 2019). Then, the software will ask for an identity verification through facial recognition (liveness check ), which is performed as if it were a selfie.

Once this is done, the application will provide the electronic version of the ID that will be available on the user’s cell phone. In addition to being free, the program is safe, has legal integrity and validity throughout the national territory, and is connected to all state systems to ensure the exchange of information quickly and efficiently. Anyone who wants to use the Digital Go ID, but has a document issued until 2018, may request a new physical copy at the Vapt-Vupt units.

For citizens with identity documents issued in the last three years, the state also provides the Simplified RG, which can be requested via the internet, accessing the PCGO Identification Institute website: iivirtual.ssp.go.gov.br. In this case, it is necessary to go to Vapt-Vupt just to remove the printed duplicate of the document.