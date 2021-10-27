‘Eternal gratitude to Gilberto Braga and his genius’, says Glória Pires; see repercussion – Culture

Gilberto Braga, author of novels like Dancing days (1978), Anything goes (1988) and Celebrity (2008), died on Tuesday night, 26, aged 75 years.

The native of Rio de Janeiro was the victim of a generalized infection, resulting from a perforation in the esophagus, and had been hospitalized for days at the Copa Star hospital, in Copacabana.

On social networks, famous people lamented the death of the novelist and paid their respects to the author of remarkable stories on Brazilian TV.

The actress Glory Saucer posted a photo alongside Braga on his official Instagram account. “Eternal gratitude to Gilberto Braga and his genius. Rest in peace, darling,” he said.

the also actress Zeze Motta recalled important moments with the author. “Thanks to you I could live Sonia in melee, character that is remembered to this day. It was a watershed. In 1984, thanks to you, we talked about racism in prime time,” he said.

Camila Pitanga, who lived Bebel in the soap opera Tropical paradise, also posted his tribute on Twitter. “Gilberto, my gratitude to everything I lived with you and through you, with your words, your genius, your unmistakable writing,” he lamented.

Gilberto, my gratitude to everything that I experienced with you and through you, with your words, your genius, your unmistakable writing. As an actress and spectator, I have a collection of good stories and joys. Take a rest. pic.twitter.com/3MdKgXXA7I — Camila Pitanga (@CamilaPitanga) October 27, 2021

Already Susana Vieira, in his official Instagram account, said that “we lost another great Brazilian who made Brazil cheer and dream”.

Paolla Oliveira, who worked on the soap opera foolish heart (2011), from Braga, lamented stating that “Brazil loses some of the magic of great characters, iconic villains and good reflections in front of the TV”.

“It’s the Gilberto he’s gone… A master, an unforgettable storyteller, companion of many decades in the craft”, said the also author of novels Gloria Perez on your social networks.

The actor José de Abreu recalled the partnership with the author. “After doing you you you, Roberto Talma called me to Daniel Filho’s office, on the 8th floor of the Globo building at Rua Lopes Quintas. There they invited me to play Major Dornelles in the miniseries Golden years. Another huge success,” he said.

Deborah Evelyn he also expressed his sadness through his official Instagram account. “What a sadness, what a sadness, what a sadness,” he lamented. “Gilberto so dear, with whom I spent hourssssss talking about movies, music, books, travels”.

Marcelo Medici classified the author as a “master of Brazilian and world dramaturgy”. “Who was lucky enough to follow live the power of soap operas like dancing days, Jellyfish and Anything goes, among others, knows that he absorbed and portrayed contemporaneity like few others. A true chronicler, a genius,” he said.