European justice imposes a daily fine of 1 million euros on Poland for disrespecting the rule of law

LUXEMBOURG – Poland must pay the European Union a daily fine of 1 million euros (BRL 6.47 million), determined on Wednesday the bloc’s Court of Justice. The punishment, characterized by Warsaw as “blackmail”, is a response to the Polish decision not to comply with the community verdict that called for the suspension of its controversial judicial reform, seen as a threat to the independence of the judiciary and the democratic order.

The fine further intensifies the tension between the EU and its member state, in a tug of war after the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that national law takes precedence over EU law. The decision amounted to a declaration of war against one of the bloc’s integration pillars: the primacy of community law over national law.

“Like [a Polônia] it has not suspended the application of the provisions of national law (…) will be ordered to pay the European Commission a daily fine”, said the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ), based in Luxembourg, referring to the Executive body of the bloc European.





The European Commission had called for the punishments to be implemented last month after Warsaw ignored an opinion issued by the ECJ in July to “immediately suspend” its reform of the judiciary.

The reform prevents judges from submitting questions of law to the CJEU. It also established a Disciplinary Chamber in the Supreme Court to oversee Polish judges, with the power to suspend their immunity to expose them to criminal prosecution or cut their salaries, which critics and opponents say are aimed at punishing magistrates who criticize the ultranationalist government. led by the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Members of the Disciplinary Chamber are appointed by the National Judiciary Council, chosen by the Parliament, where PiS and its allies have a majority.

Warsaw has said on more than one occasion that it will abolish the Disciplinary Chamber, but has not presented concrete plans to do so. According to a prior community court decision, the chamber “can be used to exercise political control over court decisions or to exert pressure on judges to influence their decisions.”

“This is a new step in the operation to remove Poland from its influence in our state system. It’s usurpation and blackmail,” said the country’s Justice Minister, Sebastian Kaleta, seen as a hard-liner by the PiS, on Twitter. According to him, the European court is “acting beyond its competences and abusing the implementation of fines and temporary measures”.

Brussels and Warsaw are engaged in a series of legal disputes that intensified after the PiS came to power in 2015. The party has also implemented reforms that, according to human rights organizations, violate the rights of the LGBTQIAP+ population and press freedom.

Transfers in check

The stalemate has delayed the EU’s approval of Warsaw’s plans to use its funding for the bloc’s post-pandemic recovery plan. The initiative aims to help EU economies to cushion the impacts of Covid-19, but the release of resources is linked to compliance with the rule of law and democracy standards of member countries. PiS expects the country to receive €24 billion in subsidies, in addition to another €12 billion in loans.

Poland had already been ordered to pay daily fines of 500,000 euros (BRL 3.23 million) for not implementing the community decision to suspend operations at a lignite mine near the border with the Czech Republic. In response, Brussels sent the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki a letter informing that, if the amount was not paid, the bloc would withdraw the amounts due, with interest, from future community transfers.

Last week, at a session of the European Parliament attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda, European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen did not rule out cutting off Polish access to community funds on which she is largely dependent. Since Warsaw joined the bloc in 2004, more than 260 billion euros have been transferred.

After several blockades by Poland and Hungary, the bloc approved at the beginning of the year a conditionality mechanism that links the budget transfer to respect for the rule of law and EU treaties. The ultra-right governments of both countries, however, have taken the matter to the CJEU, and are awaiting the opinion.