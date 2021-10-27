Even away, Maurício Souza, from volleyball, keeps posts with homophobic content on social networks

Even away from the courts, the volleyball player of Minas Tênis Club, Maurício de Souza, keeps homophobic posts on social networks. On her Instagram profile, which has more than 279,000 followers, this Wednesday also featured publications criticizing the LGBTQIA+ community, such as the kiss between heroes of DC Comics, the sign that mentions gender identity on the front of a bathroom, plus another one that says:

“Nowadays, right is wrong, and wrong is right. Don’t depend on me. If you have to choose sides, I stick with what I think is right. I stick with my beliefs, values ​​and ideals.”

The player’s removal occurred after the main sponsors charged him for an attitude. Minas Tênis Clube held a meeting and made the decision. The leave is not definitive, but it has not been defined how long this period will last.

Maurício even made a public retraction after the situation. The message, however, was shared only by Twitter, where he has few followers. Nothing on Instagram. “Guys, after talking to my family, colleagues and the Club’s board, I thought a lot about the latest posts I made on my profile. I’m going to publicly apologize to everyone I disrespected or offended, this was not my intention,” he wrote the athlete on the microblog.

Mauricio Souza Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Minas Tênis Clube also made an official statement after all the pressure on the central. In a statement, the club claims that the player is away and that it advised him to make a public retraction.

“The president of Minas Tênis Clube, Ricardo Vieira Santiago, met with the athlete Maurício Souza this afternoon and informed him about his indefinite removal from Fiat/Gerdau/Minas. The athlete also received a fine and was instructed to do one immediate public retraction,” wrote the club.