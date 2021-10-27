Even with his best goal average, Guerrero leaves Inter without a match – 10/27/2021

Paolo Guerrero terminated his contract with Internacional and, once again, leaves a club without giving the expected technical return, even though he achieved his best goal average playing for a club in Brazilian football. The Peruvian landed in Porto Alegre with a party, but did not shake the nets in Grenais. Before, at Flamengo, he also didn’t score a single goal in derbies with Vasco.

The striker was hired in the management of executive director Rodrigo Caetano, now at Atlético Mineiro. Before, the two worked together in Rio de Janeiro’s rubro-negro. His contract would run until December, but it was terminated. Guerrero was out of action for months due to an injury to his right knee and a couple of surgeries. In his home straight at Beira-Rio, the 37-year-old center forward was overshadowed by Yuri Alberto, 20.

With the colorada shirt, he scored six goals in 15 games for Gauchão, another 14 in 36 matches for the Brazilian, seven goals in 13 Libertadores matches and five in eight appearances in the Copa do Brasil. The numbers are on the website Future Datas, where the average of 0.44 goals per match appears, its best in a Brazilian team. At Corinthians it was 0.41 and at Flamengo, 0.38.

In Germany, where he defended Hamburg and Bayern Munich, Guerrero has always scored below 0.30 goals per game. In the professional career, it is 0.36. In 2021, he only appeared 16 times, with a pair of balls in the net. The Peruvian was not champion for the club from Rio Grande do Sul and in the finals he participated in, a state and a Copa do Brasil, his team was defeated and he did not score.

