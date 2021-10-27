Even with wear and tear, Globo prevents The Voice Brasil from losing money in 2021 · TV News

Globo raced to make the 10th season of The Voice Brasil escape the loss. Even with the program’s worn format and without having the audience of other times, the commercial department sold all six shares of sponsorship of the last minute talent show. This is after four brands announced in 2020 that they would leave production.

Globo confirmed to TV news that Bradesco, Claro, Grupo Heineken, Shopee, Deezer and Riachuelo will announce in the attraction. Of all of them, only Bradesco and Claro were partners in the reality in 2020. The operator is the only one that has been using the format in Brazil, in 2012.

The column found that Riachuelo arrived at the last minute to complete the team of partners. The quota was negotiated with the department store last week. Heineken and Shopee acquired it in September. Deezer, which returns to sponsor The Voice after two years, closed its return ten days before its official debut.

The wear of The Voice Brasil is visible by their numbers. The premiere of season ten had the worst start of the competition since it started making its Tuesday debut in 2018. It was also the worst start of a reality show this year on Globo post-BBB — the format attracted fewer people than No Limite 5 and The Masked Singer Brasil.

All companies that stopped advertising on The Voice in 2021 withdrew from the program for the same reason: the lack of repercussion of the attraction on social networks and the frequent second place on Ibope in 2020 in Greater São Paulo, which concentrates most of the money on the television market.

The Voice’s advertiser switched TV

One of The Voice Brasil’s advertisers last year even switched stations. Lojas Americanas became a sponsor of A Fazenda 13. Globo’s challenge in the market was to prove that the talent show is not worn out and is still worth the investment.

This year, the biggest attraction of the reality show, which is going to its tenth season in the traditional format, will be the farewell of Tiago Leifert. After 20 years at Globo, the journalist and presenter decided to leave the company to enjoy his family.

He will only present the blind auditions phase. After that, André Marques takes over the post. The Voice Brasil will have a new presenter in season 11. The favorite to run the program is Tadeu Schmidt, who will replace Leifert at BBB22.