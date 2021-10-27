Ex-BBB Thais Braz announces end of relationship after one month

the ex-BBB Thais Braz, 28 years old, announced on his social networks this Monday (25), the end of his relationship with the Lucas Dias one month after the beginning of the novel. It is worth remembering that the dentist and the boy had already had a relationship in the past and re-established their relationship a month ago.

“For my little shells that have asked me a lot these past few days, yes, i’m single, we chose to end the relationship. It has been a year of many changes and renewals in my life. I’m focused on my work,” she said.

lack of empathy

Recently, the ex-sister gave an interview to Quem magazine, and spoke about the public’s lack of empathy in relation to her blockages within Big Brother Brasil.

“I was a little sad that people lack empathy. Nobody saw this as a problem. It’s a problem. That makes me sad. I put pressure on myself about it. I was brave to go. I had never put myself in situations where I had to speak in public. I always liked photography and production, but I never got on camera and talked. That thing there was a very new thing for me. I didn’t know how I was going to react,” she said. “I was sad that people were so mean about it. It’s just a way of speaking that is a consequence of my nervousness, my insecurity. They said: ‘Learn to speak’. And they started to generalize my entire life. Just because I couldn’t be firm live and clear on ideas, they called me dumb. They asked how I graduated. This hurts me. I’m fighting for my dreams, something that I am is courageous”, he said.

Eletric chair

The influencer said even having difficulties within the reality show, she managed to go through the quiz phases of the program’s production in 2017: “I had already gone to the 2017 electric chair for the 2018 BBB. That helped me because I had a sense of what it was like. I prepared a lot for this year. I studied. I spoke in front of the mirror. I prepared myself, because I had already caught the first one. In this one I said that I wasn’t going to give up so that people could take the good things out of me. But it was very difficult anyway. My mouth went dry. I didn’t have a drop of saliva,” she said.