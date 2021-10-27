Gabriela Doria – 16:22 | updated on 10/26/2021 4:53 PM



Reporter Gerson de Souza was fired from Record in October last year Photo: RecordTV Playback

Involved in a sex scandal that resulted in his resignation from Rede Record, in October last year, reporter Gerson de Souza became a defendant in a second charge of sexual harassment. The complaint came from a former co-worker from the Domingo Espetacular program.

Also in August 2020, the Public Ministry denounced Gerson for sexual harassment of four employees of Bishop Edir Macedo’s radio station. However, only one accusation had been accepted by the court.

Now, after an appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office, the São Paulo Court of Justice has agreed that the journalist should be criminally accused of sexually harassing a producer from Domingo Espetacular.

In the complaint, the producer reported to the Public Ministry that she worked daily with Gerson. He constantly told her things like “you’re hot”, “you’re delicious” and “in the outfit you’re wearing, what are you going to do when you get out of here?”

The woman also said that when she arrived at the office, Gerson greeted her with a kiss close to the mouth and that the attitude made her disgusted. She also says that, several times, her former colleague stuck out his tongue as if he were practicing oral sex.

On other occasions, according to the producer, Gerson would squeeze her arm and say: “Do you know why I like to squeeze this part of my arm? It looks like ass skin, so it’s like I’m squeezing your ass.”

In her decision, Judge Fátima Gomes, rapporteur of the case at the TJ, indicated that the practices described by the victim, “in theory” fall under the crime of sexual harassment, provided for in article 215-A of the Penal Code, and which provides for a penalty of imprisonment from 1 to 5 years.

After opening the new process, Gerson de Souza will have a deadline to present his defense. Only then will the court analyze the reports and evidence, in addition to taking testimony from witnesses.

In the column by Rogério Gentile, from the Uol portal, the reporter’s lawyer, Leonardo Magalhães Avelar, stated that he will appeal the decision.

