Exclusive: Gustavo Mioto and Thaynara OG speak out and reveal reason behind new breakup

Gustavo Mioto and Thaynara OG’s relationship has come to an end. This is the third time the two have broken up since they started their relationship, in 2018. The information was confirmed by the singer and the influencer, who spoke about the breakup with exclusivity for the hugogloss.com. According to the countryman, the end was amicable. He also explained the reason for the decision, and told if it was final.

“We parted yes, but everything was calm, without fights and arguments. The affection I feel for her and her family will always exist. We learned and evolved a lot from each other, and she will always be a special person in my life“He declared.

Gustavo explained that the reason for the new termination is linked to the previous ones. “The reason was the natural wear, which was not being healthy for either party. I think all endings are linked, because they end up becoming a baggage of the relationship as a whole“, said. About a possible reconciliation, the countryman did not rule out, but pondered: “We ended up in a conversation in which the two saw that it would be better this way. The future belongs to God, but for the moment, we are in agreement to follow different paths“.

Thaynara reinforced that there is no resentment between the former couple and was grateful about the history they lived together. “Relationships end and cycles end. We had the right time to get to know each other, to be part of each other’s history and to recognize the time to go our different ways. We are grateful for all that we have lived and learned from each other. We are sure that all this time together was not in vain and that we will come out with even better people”, said in note.

In August of this year, the influencer participated in the podcast “Calcinha Larga” and confessed that the two had to go through therapy in the past. “There are people who think we’re done for him to release a DVD. He writes the fashions and we come back. But that’s not why, folks. We’ve already had a lot of wear, but today, with a lot of therapy, we managed to understand each other“she said, at the time. “Our relationship is intense. Gustavo is cute, the problem is because he’s younger, it’s his first relationship. Many things that in my head are obvious, he didn’t realize and I got mad“Explained Thaynara.

remember the romance

Thaynara and Gustavo lived a relationship full of comings and goings; the two started dating in 2018, thanks to digital influencer Camila Loures, who is a mutual friend. The following year, the romance came to an end for the first time, surrounded by slanderous speculation, which was disproved by both Thaynara and Gustavo. “Nothing will erase the good times we shared. I just ask for respect and that you don’t believe these unfounded stories“, asked the man from Maranhão.

In January 2020, the couple got back together after a few months apart. In August of the same year, however, the two broke up once more. The influencer used social media to comment on the end of dating. “Just as I expose when I’m in a relationship, I come to share that Gustavo and I are no longer together and thank everyone who had a fondness for us. I wanted to ask for respect, empathy. No need to speculate and create absolute truths for people who have not lived our relationship”, said OG at the time.

To hugogloss.com, Mioto also gave his version of the split. “We really tried, we gave our relationship a chance more than once and we did everything to make it work, but at that moment we decided that it was better for each one to go their own way. The friendship continues, I have great affection for her and her family. We still talk when we need to, the end was good”, he said. The singer even revealed the reason for the breakup. “We just saw that we no longer functioned as a couple”, delivered.

However, in January 2021, the 24-year-old singer and 29-year-old presenter returned. Rumors of the resumption gained strength on the 15th of the same month, when they were caught together in a restaurant. Later, influencer Gessica Kayane leaked that the reconciliation had actually taken place.