Facebook leak now reveals platform use for human trafficking and ethnic cleansing

Facebook has been going through its biggest crisis since the Cambridge Analytica case, when 50 million users had their data compromised and used politically. When the episode came to light, the technology giant entered the crosshairs of US authorities and entities that fight for respect for the privacy of user data on the Internet. However, the current tension in the company appears to be even greater. The Wall Street Journal’s series of reports based on leaked documents by a former manager of the company’s civic integrity area reveals with each new chapter more information that puts the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg in a very difficult situation.

Last weekend, a consortium made up of 17 newspapers revealed serious facts about how Facebook is inefficient and, in some cases, even colluding with the deceptive content circulating on its platform. The information disclosed shows that the social network has been used to enhance criminal activities, spread hate speech against minorities and misinformation, especially where false content can be more harmful to the population.

One of the revelations made it clear that Facebook does not sanction right-wing vehicles for breaking the platform’s guidelines. One example is Breitbart (American Free Tuesday), a far-right portal famous for spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories like QAnon, which was included in the social network’s top news. In defense, company executives said they also emphasize far-left vehicles.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook has discontinued a program called “Informed Engagement,” which limited sharing news before reading it, for fear the bill could negatively impact right-wing media outlets.

If in a country like the United States the moderation of extremist content failed to prevent protesters from being incited to invade the capitol, the seat of the American Legislature, the situation is extremely serious in more vulnerable countries due to the insufficiency of platform collaborators capable of communicate in the language of some countries outside North America and Europe, which is very worrying.

According to the leaked documents, only 6% of harmful content in Arabic is detected by Facebook’s automatic moderation mechanisms. In addition, in a one-month period, less than 1% of hate speech in Afghanistan was detected by company tools.

In a report, CNN revealed that human traffickers use Facebook to co-opt women into slave domestic work in the UAE. Because of this, Apple has threatened to remove Facebook ecosystem applications, such as Instagram, from the App Store in 2019. However, the leaked documents prove that there are still vulnerabilities in the social network that make it difficult to detect this type of activity. An internal report from the platform confirms that it is used to recruit, buy and sell domestic workers, who may be subject to physical and sexual violence.

During its investigation, CNN came up with some active profiles that maintained this type of activity, offering female workers. When asked about the accounts on the social network, Facebook said it removed the profiles. Through spokesman Andy Stone, the company said that it has been fighting human trafficking for years and that it works to prevent individuals involved in this criminal activity from being on its platform.

In the last Indian elections, fake profiles and bots linked to the ruling party as well as opposition parties spread disinformation during the election through the social network. In addition, the country is experiencing a wave of attacks by radical groups on religious minorities that have heightened tensions in some regions of the country. Facebook is also used by Ethiopian armed extremist groups to spread hate speech against ethnic minorities, recruit fighters and call for “battles”. In Iraq, Sunni and Shiite groups that use the platform to take down rival profiles by publishing pornographic or illegal content.