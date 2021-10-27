Famous people lament Gilberto Braga’s death: ‘Eternal gratitude’ – Entertainment

Gilberto Braga, author of novels like Dancing days (1978), Anything goes (1988) and Celebrity (2008), died this Tuesday night, 26, at age 75. The carioca was the victim of a generalized infection, resulting from a perforation in the esophagus. He had been hospitalized for days at Copa Star Hospital, in Copacabana, south of the capital.

On social networks, famous people lamented the death of the novelist and paid tribute to the author of remarkable stories on Brazilian TV. The actress Glória Pires posted a photo beside Braga on her official Instagram account. “Eternal gratitude to Gilberto Braga and his genius. Rest in peace, darling,” he said.

Also actress Zezé Motta recalled important moments with the author. “Thanks to you I could live Sonia in Melee, character that is remembered to this day. It was a watershed. In 1984, thanks to you, we talked about racism in prime time,” he said.

Camila Pitanga, who lived Bebel in the soap opera Tropical paradise, also posted his tribute on Twitter. “Gilberto, my gratitude to everything I lived with you and through you, with your words, your genius, your unmistakable writing,” he lamented.

Susana Vieira, on her official Instagram account, said that “we lost another great Brazilian who made Brazil cheer and dream.”

Paolla Oliveira, who worked on the soap opera foolish heart (2011), lamented the death, stating that “Brazil loses some of the magic of great characters, iconic villains and good reflections in front of the TV”.

“And Gilberto is gone. A master, an unforgettable storyteller, a companion of many decades in the profession,” said Gloria Perez, also a novelist, on her social networks.

Actor José de Abreu recalled the partnership with the author. “After doing you you you, Roberto Talma called me to Daniel Filho’s office, on the 8th floor of the Globo building at Rua Lopes Quintas. There they invited me to play Major Dornelles in the miniseries Golden years. Another huge success,” he said.

Deborah Evelyn also expressed her sadness through her official Instagram account. “What a sadness, what a sadness, what a sadness,” he lamented. “Gilberto so dear, with whom I spent hours talking about movies, music, books, travel.”

Marcelo Médici, finally, called the author a “master of Brazilian and world dramaturgy”. “Who was lucky enough to follow live the power of soap operas like Dancin’ Days, Água Viva and Anything goes, among others, knows that he absorbed and portrayed contemporaneity like few others. A true chronicler, a genius,” he said.