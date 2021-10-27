Famous people mourn the death of author Gilberto Braga

Died this Tuesday night (26), aged 75, the author Gilberto Braga. He suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and was hospitalized at Copa Star Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro. Through social networks, several actors and actresses, friends and admirers of the playwright’s work paid their respects.

Susana Vieira: “We lost another great Brazilian who made Brazil cheer and dream!!!! 💔 Congratulations on your work !!!!🌹”

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Tony Ramos, in an interview with GloboNews: “I just heard about this sad news from you, a brilliant, intelligent, very cultured person. Unfortunately, it’s news you don’t want to hear, I didn’t know he had been hospitalized as you reported now. Very sad. Gilberto has always been an author, his work is there, I don’t need to keep talking. This work shows the refined, cultured author that he was”.

Paolla Oliveira: “What sad news of your departure. Brazil loses some of the magic of great characters, iconic villains and good thoughts in front of TV. Thank you for being part of my story, Gilberto Braga! Take a rest!”

What sad news of your departure. Brazil loses some of the magic of great characters, iconic villains and good thoughts in front of TV. Thank you for being part of my story, Gilberto Braga! Take a rest! pic.twitter.com/CQtICmjKLQ — Paolla Oliveira (@paolla) October 27, 2021

Tuca Andrada: “Thank you Gilberto Braga, you gave me great characters and I am very grateful. You were the author of novels with whom I worked the most, it was very easy and pleasant to give life to everything you wrote because they were characters well finished and written with passion. Have a nice trip and see you one day”

Instagram will load in the frontend.

José de Abreu: “No, another friend dies! gilberto braga, another character from my ABREUGRAPHY that won’t read.”

no, another friend dies!

gilberto braga, another character from my ABREUGRAPHY that won’t read. I made him BODY TO BODY, GOLDEN YEARS, THE PRIMO BASILIO… how I love you, genius! God receive you with pomp and praise! RIP — Zé de Abreu – PT (@zehdeabreu) October 27, 2021

Zeze Motta: “Thanks to Gilberto Braga, I had my first prominent role on Brazilian TV. Thanks to him I was able to live Sonia in Body to Body, a character that is remembered to this day. It was a watershed. In 1984, thanks to him, we talked about racism in prime time.”

Thanks to Gilberto Braga, I had my first featured role on Brazilian TV. Thanks to him I was able to live Sonia in Body to Body, a character that is remembered to this day. It was a watershed. In 1984, thanks to him we talked about racism in prime time. — Zeze Motta (@zezemotta) October 27, 2021

Marcelo Medici: “Oh no… one of the greatest authors that Brazilian (and world) television drama has ever had. 😢”

Marcos Veras: “My first soap opera on Globo was Babilônia by Gilberto Braga. I was happy and I am very grateful for Norberto’s scenes.”

My first soap opera on Globo was Babilônia by Gilberto Braga. I was happy and I am very grateful for Norberto’s scenes. #gilbertobraga — MARCOS VERAS (@omarcosveras) October 27, 2021

Beth Goulart: “Brazil loses a great author. Very sad with the loss of Gilberto Braga! A wonderful author who is part of our lives with his novels so impactful and modern, marking times with his characters and stories reflecting the soul of Brazilians in dreams, villains, boldness in ambitions. You managed to show the plurality of feelings in your endearing and charismatic characters. A master of dramaturgy.”

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Fernanda Machado: “Very sad with the news of Gilberto Braga’s departure…Great author, dearest, he was always sweet to me. He gave me 2 amazing characters in Paradise Troipcal and Insensato Coração. He will be missed!”

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Bel Kutner: “Gilberto Braga leaves us an unforgettable work! It marked my adolescence and made me want to do soap operas. A great loss.”

Instagram will load in the frontend.

know more

+ Video: Carrefour salesman humiliated by manager while cleaning floors



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence