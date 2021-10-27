Fiat Pulse has 1.3 engine less powerful than Strada; understand the reason – 10/27/2021

The Fiat Pulse drew a lot of attention at its launch last week, due to the aggressive pricing with which it hit stores last week, as well as the packages and technologies it offers in the compact SUV segment.

But one thing went almost unnoticed within the entire range of the model presented: the 1.3 Firefly engine of the Drive and Drive CVT versions lost power compared to other brand products that use the same propellant.

While at Argo, Cronos and Strada the propellant delivers 101 hp and 13.7 mkgf with gasoline and 109 hp and 14.2 mkgf with ethanol, in Pulse the data were reduced.

With gasoline, the 1.3 booster in the SUV has 98 hp and 13.2 mkgf and with ethanol it yields 107 hp and 13.7 mkgf. The losses are not significant, but stand out.

In a statement, Fiat replied that “The 1.3 Firefly engine that equips the Fiat Pulse was designed to meet the new emissions regulations that will take effect on January 1, 2022 (Proconve L7, Air Pollution Control Program for Motor Vehicles).“

But why lose power and torque?

UOL Cars spoke with experts to understand what are the changes that affected the 1.3 Firefly engine, initially only for Pulse, but that can affect other engines to the point of taking them out of line.

Director of Consumption and Emissions for Light Vehicles at the Brazilian Association of Automotive Engineering (AEA), Raquel Mizoe explained some main points of the new regulation of the Proconve L7.

In addition to new assessment methodologies and more restrictive limits, the Proconve L7 focuses in particular on three areas: reduction of pollutant gases from the exhaust, evaporative gases and noise emissions.

In addition, from 2022 onwards, the engines undergo a test in which they must maintain the same level of noise emissions no longer for 80 thousand km run, but for 160 thousand km, which demands more from the set as a whole.

Among these three areas, what most affects power and torque is avoiding the emission of polluting gases. The easiest method of getting the car to meet new levels is restriction through a new, tighter catalyst.

It is worth remembering that the car’s weight and aerodynamics can influence the issue. Therefore, not necessarily Argo, Cronos and Strada, for example, will need to lose power.

“An SUV has more weight, generates greater drag, requires more from the engine to get out of immobility and has less privileged aerodynamics,” says a second source consulted by UOL Cars.

