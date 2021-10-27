FIFA 22: Josh Cavallo’s letter inflates after player declares himself gay | fifa

Josh Cavallo in action for Adelaide — Photo: GETTY IMAGES
At the height of the event, between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Joshua Cavallo’s card, with 59 in overall and available on the market, was sold on Xbox for more than 7,000 coins. approximates the maximum price of the bronze card.
By way of comparison, the day before the player’s announcement, the card was trading for around 200 coins on average taken together on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms. This, therefore, caught the attention of game users.
— Now I understand why Cavallo has become so popular today on FIFA 22. He has announced that he is gay from what I read and of course the m**** in the community is trading him as if he were something exceptional.
“And this is the FIFA 22 toxic community. In fact, we’re ashamed. A game uploaded by its own fans.
— #FIFA22 Cavallo reveals his homosexuality and guess what? Price increase more expensive than Carrasco. This community will always make me laugh.
“I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay. It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out with my homosexuality. I’ve been struggling with my sexuality for over six years now, and I’m glad I can put an end to it. All I want to do is play football and be treated equally,” Cavallo said, in an emotional video (see below) shared on social networks at Adelaide United, the club at which Romário worked in 2006.
FIFA Inflation Cases
While not a fatality, this type of price inflation is nothing new in the FIFA franchise. In the 19th edition of the game, at the beginning of 2019, the disappearance (and confirmed death) of Emiliano Sala made the former player’s card rise disproportionately in value.
Recently, shortly after Christian Eriksen had a sudden illness during the Euro Cup, the Inter Milan player’s standard card doubled in price in a matter of minutes.
