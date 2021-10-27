Fight for flour ends with stabbed player in Vila Olímpica do AM – In time

MANAUS (AM) – A fight over flour resulted in people being stabbed in the Vila Olímpica de Manaus, located on Avenida Pedro Teixeira, Dom Pedro neighborhood, in the Center-West Zone of Manaus. Understand more about the discussion in the EM TEMPO article!

CDC Manicoré/Novo Aripuanã was one of the participating teams in the Amazonense 2021 Series B. During its campaign in the first phase, which was all played in Manaus, the club was housed in Vila Olímpica do Amazonas, space of the Amazonas High Performance Foundation (To do).

However, the climate was not the best. At lunchtime, a leader named “Douglas” would have taken the flour that came in the food (pack) of the athlete known as “Duran”. After that, an argument started and the manager took a knife and stabbed the player.

“Duran” filed a police report (BO) against the leader.

The event took place on October 20, at the accommodation in the Vila Olímpica de Manaus. In a statement for Globo Esporte, the Amazonas de Alto Rendimento Foundation, which administers the venue, informed that the athletes spent 29 days on the premises. The player was treated at the hospital, but had no serious consequences and is fine.

“Futile motives”

Faar also confirmed that there was a confusion among the players for futile reasons, but did not give details about what happened. “The practice is not in line with the sporting values”. In addition, he emphasized that CDC is prevented from accessing the Vila’s premises for an indefinite period and that it will not institute an administrative inquiry to investigate any irregularities.

Contractual Problems

The problems of CDC Novo Aripuanã go beyond the field, such as lack of payments and other benefits for athletes.

According to players who informed the Globe Sports, the last game of CDC Novo Aripuanã in Serie B of the Amazon championship was scheduled for last Monday, but the club did not take the field. The athletes even went to the stadium where the club would face Atlético-AM, but they didn’t have the uniform to compete in the match. In the end, defeat was decreed by WO

See the fight moment!

Fight between players | Author: Disclosure

Read more

CDC Manicoré waives the vacancy and Amazonian will have 7 participants

Former Amazon team player arrested with 15 marijuana tablets



*With information from Globo Esporte