FII Center: investors await decision from Copom, Maxi Renda exceeds 450 thousand shareholders; Ifix operates on a low

SAO PAULO – Real estate fund investors are awaiting the outcome of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank this Wednesday (27), which will define the new level of the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic , currently at 6.25% per year.

The increase in the Selic rate increases the profitability of fixed-income investments linked to the CDI rate (Certificate of Interbank Deposit), which traditionally end up attracting real estate fund shareholders interested in taking less risk, which puts pressure on the FIIs’ prices. In 2021, Copom has already raised the Selic five times.

For today’s meeting, bets on an increase of more than 1 percentage point on the Selic gained strength in the market. Among banks and other institutions, forecasts are up to 2 percentage points higher today.

The macroeconomic advisory group from Anbima (Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities), for example, which expected a 1 percentage point increase, raised its forecast to 1.25 percentage point after discussions on adjustments to the government spending ceiling to accommodate the resources of Auxílio Brasil, the federal government’s income transfer program that will replace Bolsa Família. For the December meeting, Anbima bets on a new increase of 1.25 points.

While investors await the Central Bank’s decision, the Ifix, the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Brazilian stock exchange, operates close to stability, with a slight increase. At 11:32 am, the index dropped 0.26% to 2,686 points. Yesterday, the Ifix retreated 0.53%, in its sixth consecutive fall. In the year, the accumulated loss is 6.09%.

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (27):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (XPCM11) XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs 1.93 (VGIR11) Value RE Titles and Val. Mob. 1.38 (SARE11) Santander Income Hybrid 1.14 (BZLI11) Brazil Realty Titles and Val. Mob. 0.9 (VIFI11) Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. Mob. 0.88

Biggest casualties this Wednesday (27):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (HSLG11) HSI Logistics Logistics -2.34 (IRDM11) Iridium Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. -2.27 (RFOF11) RB Capital Titles and Val. Mob. -2.27 (HGBS11) Hedge Brasil Shopping malls -1.62 (GTWR11) Green Towers Corporate Slabs -1.54

Maxi Renda surpasses 450,000 shareholders and HSI Malls buys shopping in Bahia

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Maxi Renda (MXRF11) confident in the resumption of the real estate sector

The largest real estate fund in number of shareholders, Maxi Renda surpasses the symbolic mark of 450 thousand investors and reached a total of 456,000 in the last quarter, growth of around 10%. The information is part of the fund’s 3rd quarter balance sheet, released this Tuesday (26). The fund’s management maintains an optimistic view of the real estate sector and the REITs market in the coming quarters, despite what it classifies as a deterioration in the political and macroeconomic environment in the country.

The document recalls that, in the previous quarter, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank opted for two increases in the Selic, currently at 6.25% per year. In addition, highlights the balance, the market closed the month of September with bullish projections for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) of 8.51% against 6.07% at the beginning of July.

In the political environment, the management of Maxi Renda keeps on the radar the discussions about the Auxílio Brasil, in addition to the project of constitutional amendment (PEC) of the precatories, the CPI of Covid and the tax reform.

Despite the uncertainties and the 1.42% drop in Ifix in the quarter, the fund’s balance sheet shows that the launches of real estate projects continued at a strong pace in the period, as seen in the previous quarter, also with an increase in the number of large sales. developers operating in the São Paulo market.

In addition to the demand repressed during the pandemic, XP Asset, the fund’s manager, believes that the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 and the approval of the reforms necessary for the country will help the sector’s resumption.

From July to September, Maxi Renda distributed an average of R$0.23 per share, representing a return equivalent to 218% of the CDI rate.

HSI Malls (HSML11) plans to invest R$432 million in a mall in Bahia

HSI Malls signed a commitment to purchase 51% of Shopping Paralela, in Salvador (BA), and another 100% of the property’s expansion area, which is currently leased by Unime, a faculty of the Cogna group.

According to the fund’s administrator, the transaction is subject to procedures such as auditing the assets and approving the deal at a general meeting.

If the transaction is confirmed, HSI Malls will pay R$ 432 million for the spaces that, together, represent 37,000 square meters of leasable area. Management expects the transaction to generate an additional R$29 million over the next 24 months, equivalent to R$1.84 per share.

Opened in 2009, Shopping Paralela is located in the Alphaville region, in Salvador, and houses 263 stores. Unime college has a lease until February 2029, which can be renewed for another ten years.

With the acquisition, the fund will have 6 assets and a gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 166 thousand square meters in the states of Alagoas, Bahia, Acre and São Paulo.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (27):

ticker Background Income (BRL) DY Monthly (%) (BTAL11) BTG Pactual Agro 0.80 0.81

Real estate turnover: volume of real estate launches increases by 60%

Property launches grew almost 60% in the first seven months of 2021, compared to the same period last year. The data is from the Abrainc-Fipe indicator, which indicates more than 68 thousand housing units launched between January and July.

Considering the last mobile quarter, ended in July, the increase in the volume of launches is 69.5% compared to the same period in 2020. In this measurement, 35 thousand units were launched.

For Luiz França, president of Abrainc (Brazilian Association of Developers), the numbers indicate that the real estate sector remains consistent. “In the last 12 months, more than 152,000 units were sold by the developers, which demonstrates the strength and potential of the activity in the process of Brazilian economic recovery,” he says.

France also highlights the results of property sales in the last mobile quarter ended in July. There were 39 thousand units traded in the period, which represents an increase of 12.8% compared to the same months last year.

According to the Abrainc-Fipe indicator, projects in the federal government’s Casa Verde Amarela program accounted for 74.8% of launches and 82.7% of sales in the last 12 months. The middle and high-end residential segment had an increase in launches of 235.6% in the year. Sales also point to an increase of 23.8% between January and July 2021.

League of REITs

Discussions about adjustments in the federal government’s spending ceiling led the Ibovespa to the worst weekly result of the year, with an accumulated drop of more than 7% between October 18 and 22. In the same period, Ifix showed more resilience with a drop of just over 1%. Are real estate funds less volatile than stocks in times of crisis? Is it worth investing in REITs in times of greater volatility? These and other questions were answered in this Tuesday’s (26) edition of the program League of REITs, produced by InfoMoney and presented by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, and Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII. The program also had the participation of Ricardo Almendra, founding partner and CEO of RBR Asset.

