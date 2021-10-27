Final specs and prices of Intel Alder Lake-S processors leak

Also leaked a graph comparing performance with an AMD CPU in games

The folks over at VideoCardz published today (Wednesday, 27) a news item showing the full specs as well as the prices of the new generation processors Alder Lake-S from Intel, which will be released very soon on the day November 4th. Information covers Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 CPUs.

Starting the list from least to most powerful, we can first see the Intel Core i5-12600K that features 10 total cores and 16 threads, being that they are 6 performance cores accompanied by 4 efficiency cores. The maximum operating frequency is 4.9 GHz of the “large” core and the model is expected to cost $289. There’s also the i5-12600KF variation, which has the same settings but doesn’t have integrated graphics and will cost a little less: $264.



Image: Videocardz

Then the Intel Core i7-12700K already has 12 total cores and 20 threads, being that 8 of the cores are for performance and 4 for efficiency and performance core can operate in up to 5.0 GHz thanks to Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. This model will come in for $409, while its variation without the integrated graphics suffixed -KF will come in at $384.

Finally, the most powerful Intel Core i9-12900K model will feature 16 total cores and 24 threads, dense that will beo 8 performance cores plus 8 efficiency cores. In this case, the performance core can operate in up to 5.2 GHz also thanks to Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. This model will come in for $589 while its variation without integrated graphics will launch for $564.



The VideoCardz not only provided the full spec table, but also got their hands on a chart comparing Intel’s performance Core i9-12900K like Ryzen 9 5900X and the previous Intel Core i9-11900K in 9 different games. Intel’s new processor took advantage of AMD in 7 of these games, Look:



Image: Videocardz

Remember that the 12th generation will be officially announced today (27) and launched on the market on November 4th. The nine processors will feature heterogeneous architecture, DDR5 support and PCI-e Gen 5 support.

Source: Videocardz