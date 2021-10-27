find out how much R$33 million in savings yields

This Wednesday (10/27), Caixa should draw the dozens of its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2423. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers drawn, may receive around R$33 million, considering that the prize is accumulated within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money if you win the jackpot?

One possibility is to leave the amount in savings. We even brought the simulation on the revenue of the Mega-Sena award of R$33 million. The calculations were made based on the Selic rate, which changed to 6.25%. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2422, was held on October 23, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 02 – 07 – 10 – 20 – 30 – 46.

no one could hit the six tens. Thus, the prize was accumulated in R$ 33 million for the next Mega-Sena contest. However, 110 bets won the corner. Each of the lucky ones will take R$ 26,323.93 home. Another 6,942 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 595.88.

follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena draw (No. 2422):

Accumulated Mega-Sena: how much R$33 million yields

If the bettor hits, in isolation, the six tens of Mega-Sena, he could receive approximately R$33 million. There will be a chance, in this way, to leave the money yielding in savings. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the range of 6.25%, as it increased by one percentage point after the Copom meeting. This means that, in the first month, the Mega-Sena award can yield approximately BRL 118.8 thousand.

Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on October 27, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website.

The broadcast will be carried out on the bank’s YouTube channel.