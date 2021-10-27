Find out which are the 10 cities in Bahia with the most expensive gasoline

With a new adjustment of 7.04% announced this Monday (25), the price of gasoline increased 73.4% in 2021. The Bahian consumer has felt the impact of salty fuel at the pumps, especially from Juazeiro, which it owns. the most expensive post in the state.

In a survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), for the period between October 17 and 23, the city in the North of Bahia had an average of R$ 6.89 for regular gasoline. This value does not take into account the new adjustment on Monday, which can make the value approach R$ 8.

In the list of the ANP, which evaluated 15 cities in Bahia, Eunápolis comes after, with an average of R$ 6.77, followed by Paulo Afonso, with R$ 6.66 in regular gasoline, closing the podium.

In the study, Salvador appears out of the top-10, recording an average of R$ 6.11 in 71 surveyed posts. However, after this new adjustment, some dealers already charge above R$ 7. Last night, the last one before the adjustment was applied, several queues formed at the few stations that still charged below R$ 6.

On the other hand, the ANP study showed that the cheapest gasoline in Bahia is charged in Camaçari, with an average price of R$ 5.97. Feira de Santana comes next with R$ 6.03 and Simões Filho closes the top-3 with R$ 6.07. All these values ​​refer to regular gasoline.

See the 10 cities in Bahia with the highest value of common gasoline between October 17th and 23rd.

1 – Juazeiro, with an average of 6.89

2 – Eunápolis, with an average of 6.77

3 – Paulo Afonso, with an average of 6.66

4 – Victory of Conquest, with an average of 6.65

5 – Ilhéus, with an average of 6.58

6 – Guanambi, with an average of 6.55

7 – Itabuna, with an average of 6.52

8 – Jequié, with an average of 6.51

9 – Irecê, with an average of 6.29

10 – Barriers, with an average of 6.26