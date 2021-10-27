Find out who is Agustin Fernandez, Michelle Bolsonaro’s makeup artist friend

Makeup artist Agustin Fernandez did not deny that he hitched a ride on a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane alongside Minister Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights), First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and seven relatives, in August this year.

After receiving the group to celebrate 30 years at a restaurant in the Moema neighborhood of São Paulo, the makeup artist decided to travel to Brasília in the same aircraft that had transported the 16 guests of his birthday party the day before — Sarita Pessoa, woman Tourism minister Gilson Machado was also in the group.

Agustin Fernandez alongside Damares and Michelle: celebration in a trendy restaurant in São Paulo Photo: Reproduction

The flight was requested by Damares with the justification of going to an event organized by Pátria Voluntária, a social program coordinated by Michelle. A federal government decree stipulates that “the delegation accompanying the authority on the Air Force Command aircraft will have strict connection with the schedule to be fulfilled, except in cases of medical or security emergency”.

At the time, the makeup artist received criticism on social networks for having taken advantage of the parliamentary privilege, something prohibited by law. Ex-BBB and ex-No Limite Ariadna Arantes commented in one of Augustin’s posts: “The mamata will end”. In response, the makeup artist called Ariadna “irrelevant” and said she is “whining on the internet to get people’s attention.” And more: he even offered tips on how to hitch a ride on a FAB flight.

Michelle Bolsonaro and Augustin Fernandez arrive at the makeup artist’s 30th birthday Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

“Another irrelevant one that stays on the internet whining to get people’s attention. The only relevant thing you’ve done so far is translating the restaurant menu during our master diva Anitta’s tour in Italy. Honestly, see? You’re going to hit one in your life. , ‘love’, there’s still time. PS: Google how to get a ride on a FAB flight

Who is the makeup artist Augustin Fernandez

Uruguayan makeup artist Agustin Fernandez came to Brazil in 2011. His first destination in the country was Florianópolis. He arrived by bus, with little money in his pocket. I wanted to get away from the hard life I had there, work with beauty and be successful.

Makeup artist Augustin Fernandez’s birthday candy table Photo: Reprodução / Instagram

On August 21, 2021, Agustin held a party for his 30th birthday at a nice restaurant in São Paulo, the city where he lives. In addition to being a makeup artist, he fits into the influencer category of these digital times. She has 3 million followers on her Instagram, her own makeup line, teaches courses, sells her products in a virtual store, Loja do Divo, and has already written a book, “Successful Entrepreneur”, in which she tells about her professional trajectory, which costs R$24 on their website.

The celebration around Agustin was lively and brought together characters from Brazilian politics. There were the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, the minister of Family, Women and Human Rights, Damares Alves, the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, the medical immunologist Nise Yamaguchi, who defends the use of chloroquine in the early treatment of Covid-19 .

SC – Feast of Agustin Fernandez – Michelle Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction

Specialized in “integrative medicine”, the doctor Mohamad Barakat, who has already taken care of the diets of famous people like Marília Mendonça and former player Kaká, was also there. Properly “caught” eating a piece of cake and being the subject of a joke by the birthday boy. Agustin arrived at the restaurant along with Michelle. The First Lady’s makeup and hairstyle were the work of the birthday boy, hours earlier.

Each step was recorded by the makeup artist in short profile videos. Among them, one that shows Michelle with the monkey Valentina, who has her own Instagram account and belongs to Kaisla Almeida, wife of stylist Ricardo Almeida, who are also friends of the makeup artist.

SC – Feast of Agustin Fernandez – Michelle Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction

“I love you, Damaroca”, wrote Agustin in the post in which he appears alongside Damares. Minister Gilson Machado played keyboards and sang at the party.

SC – Feast of Agustin Fernandez – Damares Alves Photo: Reproduction

Agustin has been Michelle’s makeup artist for some time. She got to know his work through Instagram. As he himself mentioned in his profile, they ended up becoming friends. He once said that Bolsonaro adopted him “as a son”. In July, when the president was hospitalized because of an intestinal obstruction, he received a visit from Agustin, a recurrent presence at official government ceremonies and at parties organized by the Bolsonaro family.

SC – Party by Agustin Fernandez – Gilson Machado Photo: Reproduction

In Brazil, the makeup artist became known after volunteering with cancer patients. On the occasion, Flávia Flores, blogger and author of the book “Chemotherapy and Beauty”, posted a video on social networks in which he teaches her how to correct dark circles and glue on eyelashes during the chemotherapy period.

Agustin and Michelle met for the first time on a visit to the Hospital de Barretos, where he taught self-makeup courses for cancer patients. Days after his 30th birthday party, Agustin posted a photo of a noodle dish with the location: Palácio da Alvorada.