Find out who is Apepi’s ally and Sheshi’s traitor in Genesis

Genesis entered the final stretch and one of the great mysteries of the telenovela has not yet been solved: who is the traitor of pharaoh Sheshi (Fernando Pavão)?

The mighty has long been receiving signals and suffering several attacks. All attacks come from your greatest enemy, apepi (undisclosed actor).

However, he does not act alone. There is a person close to the pharaoh who participates in the setups. His identity will only be revealed in the last chapter of the biblical plot.

Before that, Sheshi accuses and even punishes Kamesha (Kizi Vaz) unfairly. Likewise, it discovers that atarum (Sacha Bali), teruel (Amauri de Oliveira) and Adurra (Ricardo Lyra) joined the villain.

Besides the two, until Nepheriads (Dandara Albuquerque) will try to ask Apepi for shelter, as in Sheshi’s lands she is considered cursed.

Who is Apepi’s greatest ally?

But it’s worth knowing that they don’t act alone. There is a powerful person who helps Apepi destabilize the pharaoh. Its about Merianat (Samia Abreu).

To the surprise of many, the traitor is Sheshi’s own wife. In the last moments of the plot, the Egyptian will reveal that he took it from Apepi when he conquered the throne. Therefore, the villain hates him for that reason too.

Merianat, however, never stopped loving Apepi and only teamed up with Sheshi to spy on him. She is behind all the sordid plans, being the person who helps Teruel to hide after a chase, for example.

Merianat (Samia Abreu) ​​in Genesis (Play/Record TV)

Apepi will appear in the last chapter of Genesis in conversation with the soldier and with Adurrá. He will reveal that his advances were purposely unsuccessful, only to shake Pharaoh.

“Sheshi will fall one way or another and when he least expects it“will say Apepi. On Adurrá’s questioning, he will reveal. “Using my most powerful weapon”, will tell, referring to Merianat.

However, only the public will know the woman’s true face. Sheshi won’t unmask it, at least that’s what the final Genesis scripts indicate.