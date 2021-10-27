Find out who was MC Pitbull da Firma, murdered brega-funk singer who had his coffin dug up and set on fire | Pernambuco

Discreet on social networks about his personal life, he used to post texts and photos with information related to cases of violence and videos of women dancing to his songs. The Instagram profile, which was created in July, had more than 5,000 followers.

João Vitor da Silva de Amorim used the artistic name in two ways: Pit Bull and Pitbull. He worked in a jet washer and started singing about four months ago, encouraged by his musical partner and friend Everton Alves dos Santos, MC Strick.

The duo Pitbull from Firma and Strick used to always sing together. The two appear on social networks with music titles with explicit sexual content and had a concert scheduled for November 6 in Escada, in the Zona da Mata in Pernambuco.

MC Pitbull had an amateur channel on YouTube where he shared some of his music. There are three songs posted on the profile. Five days ago, the duo released a new song. The song was recorded in partnership with artists Palok No Beat and DJ JL.

Musical partner and friend of the victim, MC Strick claimed that Pitbull was a happy boy who was always smiling.

“He was always smiling, playing with everyone. He loved children and also loved helping everyone, he was very dear and loved. These animals came and interrupted not only his dream, but mine as well,” said MC Strick.

MC Strick also told that Pitbull was an only child. He asked for justice.

“He was a humble, hardworking person. He was an only child. His dream was also to give opportunities to other MCs. I didn’t even have time to say goodbye. I’m without ground, without the strength to even feed myself. They went to the cemetery to commit that crime. They are monsters. It’s sad even for those who didn’t know him,” he declared.

On the day of his death, MC Pitbull posted a photo on Instagram stating that he was being accused of a crime he would not have committed. He would have been incriminated for the murder of a boy named Pedro, in Cabo de Santo Agostinho.

In the publication, he asks for help so that followers disseminate the information denying his association with the murder. The Civil Police has not informed whether this crime is related to the murder of MC Pitbull.

“They’re making fakes, inventing my stuff without me having anything to do with it. I know this is envy and they’re doing it to shake me up, but it just makes me stronger. I won’t stop my dream because of some comedies that don’t they don’t even have the courage to show their face,” said the MC, on Instagram.

In another post, he denounces a man who allegedly committed a murder. In another, he talks about a shooting that left seven people injured and one dead, at Bar do Mineiro, in Gaibu. The crime took place in August and the pair were singing at the scene when the crime took place.

“People arrived on the beach shooting at everyone crazy, I didn’t know who they were shooting at […]. They went to kill MCs there in Mineiro [um bar]. Traffic war between them. Gaibu against Gaibu”, in reference to the neighborhood in Cabo de Santo Agostinho.

In the video, he also claims that he had nothing to do with the crime and that he came to the rescue of a child who was injured during the shooting. He also says that together with MC Strick he took the injured child to a Military Police vehicle.

O g1 tried to contact the MCs’ staff, but got no response.

