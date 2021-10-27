Firmware update fixes DisplayID crashes on RTX 3060 and RTX 3080Ti

According to NVIDIA, update should only be applied to these GPU models

THE NVIDIA made available in last week an software update that promises fix a problem that has been affecting the GPU’s of the brand of RTX 30 series. The bug is about a White screen that has been affecting video cards RTX 3060 and RTX 3080Ti during startup. According to the brand, this is a problem in the DisplayID of the monitor.

According to the official update post, there are no other changes or fixes recorded in this patch.. Without the update, systems connected to a DisplayPort monitor using DisplayID can present a blank screen during boot until operating system is fully loaded. THE NVIDIA indicates The apply the update only to machines that are experiencing the issue.

In general, the DisplayID is a feature that works for a improved display.

DDR5 memories: what changes with technology? Is it time to change?

We explain the news of the new generation of technology and if it is better not to buy DDR4 now



Alternative solutions

If you are experiencing the problem, but not sure if it is necessary to perform an update made available by NVIDIA, the brand presents other possibilities before downloading the file. They are:

Boot the system using DVI or HDMI

Boot the system using a different monitor

Change boot mode from UEFI to Legacy

Boot using an alternate graphics source (secondary or integrated graphics card)

If the problem persists, so is possible to download of the update here. after downloading the file (located in Click here from the link), just run it and follow the onscreen instructions.



– Continues after advertising –

please note that make sure all applications are closed before running the tool., as well as check that there are no OS updates pending in the background. As already mentioned, the compatible products with the update are the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060.

For more information about NVIDIA products and third-party devices, stay tuned here on Adrenaline!

DRAW: Compete for PC Gamer Adrena 20 years, with value above R$30,000.00

Intel Core i9-11900K + Z590 + RTX 3070 + 27 inch 170Hz QuadHD Monitor, 64GB RAM + 4.5TB SSD + accessories and gamer chair



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz Source: NVIDIA