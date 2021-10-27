First impressions of the Toy Killer series

There are some unforgettable images in the first episode of chucky, series that continues the legacy of the franchise Killer toy on television, and that arrives in Brazil through the streaming service Star+ today (27). The creator of the saga, Don Mancini, takes over the direction of this pilot, showing once again that he knows better than anyone what really works for his miniature assassin – and what works is reinvention.

From the bizarre plastic doll sculpture that adorns protagonist Jake’s bedroom (Zackary Arthur), a sensitive young man with artistic aspirations, passing through the lightning that lights up a conversation between the killer puppet (voice of Brad Dourif again) and the boy at the end of the chapter, chucky it shows that its television incarnation is a more visually daring product than its predecessors, but that doesn’t put aside the narrative sophistication (seriously!).

Although Killer toy don’t be a franchise that, historically, fits very well with the adjective “sophisticated”, chucky discretely distances itself from this paradigm. Mancini, also in charge of the script, seems willing to use the space of an eight-episode season to elaborate a clearer vision of the disturbingly celebratory terror that he was already building gradually, between ups and downs and gender shifts, in the subtext of the seven franchise movies.

chucky is a series that constantly wonders who the monsters in its story are. The protagonist, who is gay, lives with a father (Devon Sawa, in Gasparzinho and premonition) homophobic, which expresses this homophobia first tacitly and then aggressively. His cousin Junior (Teo Briones), trapped by the perceived need to be popular in high school, dates the cruel Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and treats Jake disdainfully – in the most generous definition possible.

In the figure of Chucky, who makes his first major appearance in the pilot giving a devastating speech at Jake’s high school (a moment highlighted by the previews and trailers of the series), where he dismantles the facades of his cruelest colleagues, the protagonist finds a kind of voice of the awareness, let’s say… proactive. Mancini doesn’t skimp on the brutality of his murderous puppet, but treats his acts of violence as a moral question, for Jake and the public: what is the proper measure of response to oppression, and who is actually on the side of those who suffer it ?

Don’t get me wrong though: chucky is still stupidly fun, and a generous dash of satire Social (not drama) only adds to the deliciously absurd flavor that has been the franchise’s only constant since its debut in 1988. Brad Dourif continues to splurge on his quest to give Chucky the mocking, vulgar tone that made him an icon, the pilot’s main kill is among the most spectacular in the entire saga, and the young cast never seem to take their own characters too seriously.

The freedom of television content, which is light centuries ahead of American cinema in terms of representation and discourse, as well as the change of format, has only done our favorite killer toy good. the first episode of chucky is available on Star+, what will release the other chapters of the season on a weekly basis, on Wednesdays.