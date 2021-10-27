Five Grêmio highlights to keep an eye on the Brasileirão de Aspirantes title dispute | Guild

Grêmio seeks the unprecedented title of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes against Ceará this Wednesday, at 17:00, at the Arena, with the presence of the public. Below, the ge features five highlights to keep an eye on the duel for the cup.

After eliminating Avaí in the semifinals and losing the first leg of the final by 2-1, Grêmio will be champion in the 90 minutes if they beat Ceará by two or more goals difference. If they win by just one goal, the title will be decided in penalties. Despite the scenario, Pedro Lucas remains optimistic.

– We are prepared and focused to pursue our objective. The group, the commission and the direction are focused on the match, we want to seek this title for Grêmio. We count on the fans’ help and support. Rest assured that we will do our best in pursuit of victory – he commented, via the press office.

Tickets are available for R$5 for supporters and children’s partners and R$10 for the general public. Members who have a seat in the Arena and go to the game need to check-in online, that is, they do not need to pay. The release of 30% of the stadium’s capacity follows.

See who to keep an eye on:

Top scorer for the team and the competition, with 11 goals in 12 games, is the hope of the ball in the net for Grêmio. Appeared in the first team in recent games for the Brasileirão with Thiago Gomes and Vagner Mancini, but returned to the transition to the title dispute. He has a contract until the end of 2024, with a fine of 100 million euros. It emerged as a striker, but acts as a center forward.

Elias in action for Grêmio in the Aspirantes final against Ceará

Scorer of the goal in the first game, he scored twice more in the competition in 14 games and acts as central midfielder, the point guard of the team. It is considered one of the jewels of the club and has been working for about three months to strengthen muscle.

He was under-17 world champion with the Brazilian national team in 2019 and has a contract until December 2024 and a 50 million euros termination fine. Recently, he even considered leaving Grêmio to have more opportunities to act.

Dubbed Café internally, the 18-year-old has only two games in the competition, against Figueirense and Avaí. Kawan arrived at Grêmio in 2017 for the under-15 category, coming from Desportivo Real, from Goiânia. He has a contract until the beginning of 2024 and will present himself to the Brazilian under-18 team next week.

Lucas Kawan, o Café, in action for Grêmio in the Aspirantes final against Ceará

Before midfielder, he has been acting as a looser midfielder and playing the area-by-area function. He scored two goals in 16 games in the competition and, at the age of 21, is living his last season in Grêmio’s under-21 team.

He arrived at the club in 2018 after standing out at FC Cascavel and playing in the Campeonato Paranaense in the main team there. It comes to Tricolor on a one-year loan and then is purchased outright for an amount below R$500,000. Today, it has a contract until December 2023.

Bitello is one of Grêmio's attractions in the final of Aspirantes

He played the Gauchão loaned to Pelotas and acted four times as a used reserve. It is full-back with offensive characteristics and has two goals scored in this Aspirantes. He is 19 years old, was born in Capão da Canoa and began his career at Grêmio at Escola de Futebol in the Cristal neighborhood, in Porto Alegre, in 2011, when he joined the under-13 category. It is 100% owned by Tricolor and has a contract until mid 2023.