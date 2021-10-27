Flamengo cancels Marcos Braz press conference and doesn’t give explanations

Vice president of football would meet the press on Tuesday, but did not show up; event was canceled two hours after scheduled time

After three games without a win, and the problem involving Pedro’s injury, who underwent an arthroscopy on his knee, last Monday (25), the climate at Ninho do Vulture is not the best. Because of this, the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, scheduled a press conference this Tuesday (26), which was cancelled.

The purpose of the press conference was to ease the crisis and give the fans confidence for the decisive duel against Athlético-PR, this Wednesday (27), for the second game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, but after two hours of delay, and no warning Previously, the club’s press office informed the cancellation.

One of the great expectations of the press conference was for Marcos Braz to explain what actually happened to Pedro. Who suffered a blow to his knee in the 3-1 victory over Juventude, with pain, was out against Cuibá, was selected against Athlético-PR and then was diagnosed with a lesion in the medial meniscus of his right knee.

According to the goal, one of the reasons for the cancellation of the interview was disagreements between board members. The report tried to locate the leader, who, until the closing of this note, did not respond or return the contacts.

In the middle of a heavy atmosphere at Ninho do Urubu, Flamengo is getting ready to face Athlético-PR, this Wednesday. With the end of the qualified goal, the team from Rio needs a victory to guarantee the classification. Any tie takes the decision to penalties.