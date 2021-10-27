Flamengo director does not believe Adidas will remain and says the club is studying to have its own brand | Flamengo



GabigolAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Rio – Flamengo may change its sporting goods supplier soon. In an interview with the “GE” portal, Flamengo’s deputy for finance, Rodrigo Tostes, did not guarantee the renewal with Adidas and revealed that the club is carrying out studies for the creation of its own brand.

“This contract has not been closed yet, it is being negotiated by marketing. Flamengo’s numbers are very large, they were “X” numbers ten years ago when this contract was signed, and they are very significant numbers now. There is an understanding of what Flamengo is doing. has become by Adidas, so I wouldn’t give that contract off,” Tostes said.

“On the issue of private label, there is a working group in here studying exactly that, they reached some conclusions, but not a final decision regarding the private label. If it’s going to be a private label, if it’s going to continue with Adidas, if it will be hybrid… The evaluation that we are doing in relation to the own brand is this, if this is the moment and what is the best moment for the Flamengo model. It is not a club that sells 100 shirts, it sells millions”, he added.