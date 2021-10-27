Flamengo invests less than rivals in sports science, loses professionals and doesn’t make up for it

The physical wear and tear of Flamengo players, attributed to the chaotic calendar of Brazilian football, occurs at a time when the club is less invested in sports science. If, in recent years, the rubro-negro has attracted players from Europe, on the other hand, it has seen a flight of elite medical professionals without adequate replacement. Since 2019, the board has prioritized hiring top athletes and has not made a proportional investment in physical trainers, physiologists, physiotherapists, nutritionists and even psychologists.

The quality of the professionals and the practices of the Department of Health and High Performance (Desar) are already causing discomfort to coach Renato Gaúcho, especially after Pedro and Bruno Henrique’s injuries. The way in which players are worked through physical preparation is the main focus of questioning. The problem had already been detected by Rogério Ceni and Doménec Torrent, who had more numerous commissions. In the Jorge Jesus era, which brought eight professionals from Europe, Flamengo’s employees became supporting actors, including the head of Desar, doctor Márcio Tannure.

Reports obtained by the newspaper ‘O Globo’ show that the club with the highest payroll in Brazil has been paying salaries that are lagged in relation to the main teams in São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul since 2019, the beginning of the current administration. Even in Rio, there are professionals with similar functions and higher salaries at Vasco and Fluminense. Recently, Flamengo tried to take a competitor’s physical trainer, but the salary offered was not worth it.

The salaries of the best preparers in Brazil are triple what Flamengo pays its employees today. There were recent increases for some of them, but still below other clubs and disproportionate in relation to the high investment in hiring players and the payments they receive. Those injured, Pedro, Gabigol and Arrascaeta, together, cost 50 million euros (more than R$300 million).

While Flamengo bought them, there was a stampede of other high-performance professionals due to the reduction in investment. Since the industry’s first overhaul in early 2019, top names have gone to local and national rivals. There were also exits to Japan, Europe and the Arab world, all with a common justification: there was no financial appreciation. Even the awards for achievements, which were previously shared, no longer reached the commission’s employees. Sought by the report, Flamengo did not take a stand. Soccer runner-up Marcos Braz, who would give a press conference, did not appear to give explanations.

A year ago, Flamengo went through new departures and arrivals, brought back professionals who were at the beginning of the management and promoted other names from the base and the personal circle of players, such as physical trainer Rafael Winick, private teacher of some athletes, but no experience in football. Alexandre Sanz, champion physical trainer with Flamengo in 2009 under the Marcos Braz administration, is another questioned by his timid curriculum, having worked for Brasiliense, Madureira and Petrolina-PE.

During this period of exchanges, physiotherapist Fabiano Bastos and physical trainer Diogo Linhares went to Japan; also coach Daniel Félix was coordinating Atlético-MG and is now at Vasco; the scientific coordinator Daniel Gonçalves left at the beginning of his term to earn more in the Cruz-Maltino and is now at Palmeiras; alviverde also took the physiotherapist Fred Manhães; the physical trainer Fábio Eiras went to Athletico-PR and now coordinates the folder at Botafogo; in addition to nutritionist Thiago Monteiro, who left because he didn’t feel valued and currently serves most of the players in his private office. Among the doctors dismissed last year, Gustavo Caldeira heads Vasco, and João Marcelo is in the Arab world. Physiologist Lucas Albuquerque, who went to Portugal, and Roberto Drummond, who was fired for an audio in which he criticized Rogério Ceni, but who before that had already left CEP to be the club’s scout, also left.

vacuum after the Jesus era

The situation deteriorates already during the victorious passage of Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese coach completely changed the football department and left only his commission professionals, logically well paid. When Flamengo lost the coach, that work philosophy also went away with him. The head of the medical department, Márcio Tannure, whose space had been reduced, had to retake the reins and began to think about reformulation. But he ended up having to deal with other interests and indications. The board imposed the doctor Marcelo Soares, partner of the ex-chief doctor of the rubro-negro, José Luis Runco, disaffected by Tannure. It is Marcelo who follows the day-to-day work at the Ninho do Urubu the most. Tannure managed to bring in two more doctors he trusted, as well as physiotherapist Márcio Púglia, from Vasco, who came to earn a lower salary. But areas do not talk to each other as in the times of the Center of Excellence in Performance (CEP), shaped in 2016.

Between 2017 and 2019, Flamengo led as the club with the lowest number of injuries in Serie A — and stuck to these statistics. The load control work was well done and based on the concept of transdisciplinarity. In other words, all areas of the department communicated to understand the processes with the athletes, until reaching the coach and making the decision about saving or climbing.

When Jorge Jesus took over and cleaned the sector, the work was symbolically stored in a drawer. Márcio Sampaio was responsible for preventing injuries, but he did it differently, without rotation, without sparing, pushing athletes to the limit. The methodology took into account that athletes would explode at some point. But it was based on a good recovery if that happened. There were cases like Gerson, who played many games in a row and never got hurt.

Jorge Jesus centralized everything. When he left, Flamengo tried to resume the routine before his arrival. But no longer the same professionals. There was, then, the new reformulation at the end of 2020. From 2019 until now, only the physiotherapist Mário Peixoto and the physical trainer Roberto Oliveira, Betinho, were left in the club. The replacement choices were questioned internally, especially by those who accompanied the philosophy transition. Domènec himself, in a meeting in the CT auditorium, told the new professionals: “I didn’t ask you here, I was very satisfied with the previous commission, but I’ll have to adapt”. The Catalan was upset with the mid-season changes, without having been consulted.

It was never explained why there was a reshuffle in the department that was seen by everyone as the most competent, making recoveries in record time. Márcio Tannure then returned to having the mission of commanding the actions, CEP became DESAR, but the processes collided with the choices of professionals and a calendar that, due to the pandemic, has demanded more than in previous years.

